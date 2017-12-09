Progressive take over at top of darts section

PROGRESSIVE Club are the new leaders in Castleford and District Darts and Dominoes League’s darts section.

They beat Rock Inn A 6-1 to move ahead on aggregate points from former pacesetters Rock Inn B who scraped a 4-3 win over Kippax Central.

Rising Sun climbed to fifth spot by beating Redhill 7-0.

Conservative Club dropped two places to seventh after losing 4-3 to Wheatsheaf.

Dominoes section leaders Rock Inn A beat Progressive 4-1 in a top of the table clash.

Progressive have slipped to third with Rising Sun moving up above them by beating Redhill 3-2. Kippax Central’s defeat against Rock Inn B saw them tumble from sixth to tenth.

Last Orders climbed off the foot of the table by beating Glasshoughton WMC.

Wheatsheaf retained a three point lead in the fives and threes section even though they lost 4-1 to Conservative Club who climbed into the top eight.

Commercial beat Olde Tavern 3-2 and Glasshoughton WMC defeated Last Orders by the same score. Kippax Central slipped from second to fourth after losing 3-2 to Rock Inn B.

POSITIONS - Darts: Progressive Club 12-11-33; Rock Inn B 12-11-33; Kippax Central 12-9-27; Wheatsheaf 12-9-27; Rising Sun 12-8-24; Townville Club 11-8-24; Conservative Club 12-7-21; Junction 12-6-18; Olde Tavern 12-4-12; Glasshoughton WMC 11-3-9; Last Orders 12-3-9; Rock Inn A 12-2-6; Redhill SC 12-2-6; Commercial 12-0-0.

Dominoes: Rock Inn A 12-9-27; Rising Sun 12-9-27; Progressive Club 12-8-24; Redhill SC 12-7-21; Conservative Club 12-6-18; Commercial 12-6-18; Junction 12-6-18; Wheatsheaf 12-6-18; Rock Inn B 12-5-15; Kippax Central 12-5-15; Townville Club 11-5-15; Olde Tavern 12-4-12; Last Orders 12-4-12; Glasshoughton WMC 11-3-9.

Fives and threes: Wheatsheaf 12-9-27; Commercial 12-8-24; Glasshoughton WMC 11-8-24; Kippax Central 12-8-24; Townville Club 11-7-21; Redhill SC 12-7-21; Olde Tavern 12-6-18; Conservative Club 12-6-18; Progressive Club 12-6-18; Rock Inn A 12-5-15; Rising Sun 12-4-12; Last Orders 12-3-9; Rock Inn B 12-3-9; Junction 12-3-9.

Combined sections: Progressive Club 36-25-75; Wheatsheaf 36-24-72; Kippax Central 36-22-66; Rising Sun 36-21-63; Townville Club 33-20-60; Rock Inn B 36-19-57; Conservative Club 36-19-57; Rock Inn A 36-16-48; Redhill Social Club 36-16-48; Junction 36-15-45; Olde Tavern 36-14-42; Glasshoughton Working Men’s Club 33-14-42; Commercial 36-14-42; Last Orders 36-10-30.