Racegoers can get 'Into the Zone' on last of Pontefract's family race days

Pontefract’s family days for 2019 come to a conclusion when they host their In The Zone Day on Sunday with a fun filled afternoon of action on and off the course in prospect.

The course has some fantastic ‘zones’, allowing you to get close to the action and see the raceday from many angles and also have the chance to learn a little more about different parts of the industry:

The industry zone – Behind the Scenes Tour in the Weighing Room from 12.30pm – 12.45pm.

The horse zone – racegoers will be joined by ex-racehorses and vets during a parade of ex-racers from 12.45pm.

The quiet zone – Enjoy a free tea or coffee while you read your racecard and pick out your selections, 12.30pm – 1pm in the Betting Hall.

The newcomers zone – New to racing? Meet the ‘Here to Help’ team who will show you the ropes and explain how an afternoon at the races works, on the Marquee site from 1pm.

The tipster zone – experts will give you some pointers on the action from 1.30pm in the Winners Enclosure.

The kids zone – Get the kids involved with live demonstrations of horse handling and care. Watch them enjoy the Interactive Kids zone throughout the afternoon in the Picnic Enclosure.

As on all of the course’s family days, there will be a children’s funfair, free sweets, children’s racecards, pony rides, face painting, bus trips to the start of races and loads more for the kids to enjoy. Pontefract is also hosting a ‘Kids Takeover’ day where the kids can take the reins on trying out a number of key raceday roles.

There is some great action on track with seven fantastic races lined up. The feature of the day is the course’s richest race of the season, the EBF Highfield Farm Flying Fillies’ Stakes, which carries a £60,000 prize. An impressive role of honour in this race includes 2015 winner Divine, who went on to compete in Dubai.

Local business Moor Top Farm Shop are sponsoring the third race on the card, while bookmakers William Hill are sponsoring two races, the fifth and sixth, both over a mile. Nova Display are sponsoring the final race of the day for three-year-olds over six furlongs.

Family tickets are available in advance for £25, which admits two adults and their children (under 18) into the Grandstand & Paddock Enclosure. Visit www.pontefract-races.co.uk to secure your tickets.