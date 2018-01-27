Rising Sun’s defeat costs them top spot in the table

ROCK iNN A reclaimed top spot on aggregate points in Castleford and District Darts and Dominoes League’s dominoes section by beating Olde Tavern 3-2.

Rock are level on points at the top with Progressive Club and Rising Sun.

Progressive beat Glasshoughton WMC 3-2 but Rising Sun lost top spot with a 4-1 defeat against Kippax Central.

Wheatsheaf’s 3-2 victory over Redhill Social Club lifted them to fourth place.

The darts section’s top three teams all won.

Leaders Progressive Club beat Glasshoughton WMC 6-1.

Second-placed Rock Inn B achieved a 6-1 victory over Townville who slipped to seventh and third-placed Wheatsheaf trounced Redhill Social Club 7-0.

Rising Sun moved up to fifth with a 6-1 win against Kippax Central.

Glasshoughton WMC went three points clear at the top of the fives and threes section by defeating Progressive Club 4-1.

Wheatsheaf stayed second despite losing 3-2 to Redhill Social Club.

Kippax Central’s 4-1 win over Rising Sun put them level on points with Wheatsheaf.

POSITIONS - Darts: Progressive Club played 17, won 16, points 48; Rock Inn B 17-15-45; Wheatsheaf 17-14-42; Kippax Central 17-12-36; Rising Sun 17-11-33; Conservative Club 17-11-33; Townville Club 17-11-33; Junction 17-8-24; Olde Tavern 17-7-21; Last Orders 17-5-15; Glasshoughton WMC 17-4-12; Rock Inn A 17-3-9; Redhill SC 17-2-6; Black Bull 17-0-0.

Dominoes: Rock Inn A 17-11-33, Progressive Club 17-11-33; Rising Sun 17-11-33; Wheatsheaf 17-10-30; Redhill Social Club 17-9-27; Black Bull 17-9-27; Conservative Club 17-9-27; Rock Inn B 17-8-24; Kippax Central 17-8-24; Junction 17-8-24; Last Orders 17-8-24; Townville Club 17-7-21; Glasshoughton WMC 17-6-18; Olde Tavern (Pontefract) 17-4-12.

Fives and threes: Glasshoughton WMC 17-13-39; Wheatsheaf 17-12-36; Kippax Central 17-12-36; Black Bull 17-11-33; Redhill SC 17-11-33; Olde Tavern 17-8-24; Townville Club 17-8-24; Rock Inn A 17-7-21; Junction 17-7-21; Conservative Club 17-7-21; Rising Sun 17-7-21; Rock Inn B 17-6-18; Progressive Club 17-6-18; Last Orders 17-4-12.

Combined sections: Wheatsheaf 51-36-108; Progressive Club 51-33-99; Kippax Central 51-32-96; Rock Inn B 51-29-87; Rising Sun 51-29-87; Conservative Club 51-27-81; Townville Club 51-26-78; Glasshoughton Working Men’s Club 51-23-69; Junction 51-23-69; Redhill SC 51-22-66; Rock Inn A 51-21-63; Black Bull 51-20-60; Olde Tavern (Pontefract) 51-19-57; Last Orders (Featherstone) 51-17-51.