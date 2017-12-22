Rock Inn return to top of table by trouncing winless opponents

ROCK Inn B have regained top spot in Castleford and District Darts and Dominoes League’s darts section.

They trounced winless bottom team Commercial 7-0 to move ahead on aggregate points from Progressive Club.

Progressive scraped a 4-3 win over Kippax Central who dropped from third to fifth place.

Townville Club soared from sixth to fourth by beating Glasshoughton WMC 5-2 in a re-arranged match and then defeating Redhill 5-2.

Dominoes section leaders Rock Inn A are three points clear at the top after bagging their fifth successive victory by defeating Junction 3-2.

Rising Sun retained second place despite losing 3-2 to Wheatsheaf.

Third-placed lost 3-2 to Kippax Central.

Rock Inn B slipped three places after being beaten 4-1 by Commercial.

Commercial are the new leaders in the fives and three section following a 4-1 win against Rock Inn B.

Glasshoughton WMC beat Townville 4-1 in a re-arranged game but then lost 3-2 to Olde Tavern.

The top four teams - Commercial, Glasshoughton WMC, Wheatsheaf and Kippax Central - are level on points and only separated by aggregate points.

POSITIONS - Darts: Rock Inn B played 13, won 12, points 36; Progressive Club 13-12-36; Wheatsheaf 13-10-30; Townville Club 13-10-30; Kippax Central 13-9-27; Rising Sun 13-8-24; Conservative Club 13-8-24; Junction 13-7-21; Olde Tavern 13-5-15; Glasshoughton WMC 13-3-9; Last Orders 13-3-9; Rock Inn A 13-2-6; Redhill SC 13-2-6; Commercial 13-0-0.

Dominoes: Rock Inn A 13-10-30; Rising Sun 13-9-27; Progressive Club 13-8-24; Redhill SC 13-7-21; Commercial 13-7-21; Wheatsheaf 13-7-21; Conservative Club 13-6-18; Kippax Central 13-6-18; Junction 13-6-18; Townville Club 13-6-18; Glasshoughton WMC 13-5-15; Rock Inn B 13-5-15; Last Orders 13-5-15; Olde Tavern 13-4-12.

Fives and threes: Commercial 13-9-27; Glasshoughton WMC 13-9-27; Wheatsheaf 13-9-27; Kippax Central 13-9-27; Redhill SC 13-8-24; Townville Club 13-7-21; Olde Tavern 13-7-21; Conservative Club 13-7-21; Progressive Club 13-6-18; Rock Inn A 13-5-15; Rising Sun 13-5-15; Junction 13-4-12; Last Orders 13-3-9; Rock Inn B 13-3-9.

Combined sections: Progressive Club 39-26-78; Wheatsheaf 39-26-78; Kippax Central 39-24-72; Townville Club 39-23-69; Rising Sun 39-22-66; Conservative Club 39-21-63; Rock Inn B 39-20-60; Glasshoughton WMC 39-17-51; Junction 39-17-51; Rock Inn A 39-17-51; Redhill SC 39-17-51; Olde Tavern 39-16-48; Commercial 39-16-48; Last Orders 39-11-33.