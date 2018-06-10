Rugby League stars join punters at Pontefract’s evening meeting

We Are lucky enough to have some fantastic sporting action on our doorstep with rugby league and horse racing being two of the biggest spectator sports in both the region and nationally.

On Monday the two sports come together at Pontefract’s Rugby League Evening when Castleford Tigers, Featherstone Rovers, Huddersfield Giants and Wakefield Trinity will be taking over the races for one night only!

There are some fantastic offers about, including season ticket holders with any of the clubs able to come along on the night and pay just £5 to get into the Grandstand & Paddock Enclosure – just don’t forget to bring your season ticket along with you!

Those wanting to make a night of it can meet their teams’ heroes with the VIP package. For £42, fans will have the opportunity to meet, greet and mingle with their favourite players in the luxury of the private Rugby League Hospitality Box.

With private viewing balconies overlooking the Parade Ring and winning post, as well as a fantastic hot buffet and a table for the evening, it is a fantastic opportunity to really make it a night to remember.

The racing on offer includes the Mr Wolf Sprint Handicap which remembers one of the all-time Ponte greats. Runners in this race have a huge mountain to climb to emulate the great Mr Wolf – he ran at Pontefract an incredible 36 times throughout his career, winning eight times.

He ran his last race at the course back in July 2012 but will be back on the night to parade before racing starts.

The race itself is always competitive and last year’s winner, Golden Apollo, trained by Tim Easterby, took the contest by an impressive five lengths before winning a £100,000 race five days later at York and striking the front again in August at the Shergar Cup meeting at Ascot.

Pontefract is geographically well placed and attracts runners from all over the country. There’s an added incentive for runners in the 1m4f handicap – the Wakefield Trinity Handicap Stakes – as this race has been upgraded from a Class 4 to a Class 2 and now has a total prize fund of £25,000.

If you are driving to this meeting make sure you collect your Designated Driver voucher from the Car Park Attendants. These vouchers can be used in the racecourse to get two bottles of Harrogate Spa Water free.

The racecourse’s ‘Postcode Lottery’ promotion gives those with a DN postcode the chance to pick up a free ticket. There are 100 tickets available! For full information, view the course’s website at www.pontefract-races.co.uk

Racing gets under way at 6.40pm and the gates open at 4.30pm.