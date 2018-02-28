Shoulder injury rules Badsworth swimmer Max Litchfield out of Commonwealth Games

BADSWORTH swimmer Max Litchfield has withdrawn from the Team England Commonwealth Games team.

The Litchfield family will still be represented at the Games because Max’s younger brother Joe is a member of England’s swimming team.

Max secured his place in the team following the 2017 World Swimming Championships but has had a recent problem with his shoulder.

The shoulder has responded well to treatment but Lthe 22-year-old has decided he will not be ready to compete at his best on the Gold Coast in April. His season target will now be to prepare for full fitness by the summer.

The City of Sheffield swimmer said: “I’m disappointed not to be attending the Commonwealth Games, but at the moment my focus has to be on my shoulder rehabilitation and looking ahead to Tokyo in two years’ time.

“I would like to thank everyone at my club and within the British Swimming and Swim England set-up who have been supporting me during this time and wish the team the best of luck on the Gold Coast.”

England swimming team eader Grant Robins, said: “Max has been receiving regular physiotherapy in the hope that he would be able to compete at the Commonwealth Games, but unfortunately medical advice is that he does not take part.

“Although this is sad news for the team, this is the best option for Max and his long term future in swimming and we wish him well in his ongoing recovery.”

England’s swimming team heads to Australia at the end of March. The Commonwealth Games opening ceremony takes place on 4 April, with the swimming competition taking place in the Optus Aquatic Centre from April 5 to 10.