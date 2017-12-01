Simpson bags two tries in Knottingley’s win at Hemsworth

HEMSWORTH RUFC’s five-match winning run in Yorkshire Division Three ended with a 34-18 defeat against derby rivals Knottingley at Moxon Fields on Saturday.

Shane Simpson bagged two tries in Knottingley’s second successive win following a 26-19 home victory over Aireborough earlier this month.

Knottingley’s other try scorers were Nicky Beach, Haigh and Joe Winstanley.

After losing at home to Yorkshire Division Three leaders Old Oteliensians in their last league game, Castleford revived their promotion challenge by winning 20-15 at bottom team Baildon.

Castleford led 17-15 at half-time with three first-half tries and held out for victory after Kean Hiscock and Thomas Dobson were both sin-binned in a three-minute spell midway through the second period.

Centre Dobson scored two first-half tries, the first after six minutes, and Josh Riding also crossed.

Ian Mattison kicked one conversion and he also scored Castleford’s only second-half points with a penalty goal ten minutes from time.

On Saturday, Knottingley host second-placed Northallerton, Hemsworth visit Wensleydale and third-placed Castleford travel to Leeds Modernians who are two places below them in the table.

Yorkshire Division Two title contenders Pontefract won 36-14 at Roundhegians.

Richard Hossack scored Pontefract’s opening try after 20 minutes and he added his second five minutes from time.

Phil Lane, Matty Hargreaves and Rich Dedicoat were Pontefract’s other second-half try scorers in a dominant performance.

Liam Kay chipped in with four conversions and a penalty goal.

Pontefract host title rivals Yarnbury in a crucial top-of-the-table game at Moor Lane this Saturday.

Pontefract, who have been hit by a points deduction, are five points adrift of unbeaten leaders Yarnbury.