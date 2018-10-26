Simpson's last-gasp try earns thrilling win for Pontefract

Pontefract RUFC returned to winning ways after a couple of hiccups – but needed a last-gasp try to see off Dinnington at Moor Lane.



With time running out they looked set to draw, but the last play of the match saw the ball run with purpose and Shane Simpson raced over for a try to clinch a 33-28 victory.

The result lifted Ponte back up to fourth in the Yorkshire One table and they will now travel with more confidence for a big game this Saturday away to second-placed Old Crossleyans.

Andy Coleman, Andrew Lund and Brodie Matthews all went over for first half tries and Callam Watts kicked three conversions, but Pontefract found themselves 28-21 down at the break against Dinnington.

The hosts levelled 15 minutes from time as Stewart Sanderson went over for a try after a quick tap penalty was taken and Watts tagged on the extras.

They were denied a try late on when the referee ruled a knock-on in the build-up. Dinnington won the resulting scrum and only had to clear to end the game, but they lost possession and Ponte moved the ball along their backs to score through winger Simpson in the corner with the very last play.

Castleford treated their away supporters to a seven-try bonanza that keeps them in fourth place in Yorkshire Three.

The 48-7 win at Aireborough sets up a mouth-watering encounter against top of the table Rotherham Phoenix at home this Saturday.

Castleford were soon ahead as a rolling maul led to hooker Jamie Owens scoring. Thomas Egan added the first of his five conversions. A second try soon followed from deep in their own half when outside-half Egan eluded Aire’s defensive line and sent centre Thomas Dobson powering up the touchline to score in the corner.

Scrum-half Jake Crossland’s delicate chip over was then gathered by winger Jordan Rise who cruised over from 30 metres out to score his maiden try.

Aire scored a converted try, but Egan kicked a penalty to make it 22-7 at half-time.

The visitors survived early second half pressure before they went into overdrive to score four further tries.

Crossland skated over from a five-metre ruck for the bonus-point try. Egan’s dummy from deep opened up a gap, allowing him to race down field before gifting centre Adi Horwell an easy run-in. Excellent support play from joint MOM back rowers Bradley Gott and Kean Hiscock set the platform for Crossland to score his second try.

The final try saw another Egan break and second rower Carl Del Rosario offloaded for centre Dobson to go over.

Elsewhere in Yorkshire Three, Hemsworth were back earning winning points with a 27-14 home success against Leeds Modernians. But Knottingley went down to a narrow 13-10 loss to Leeds Corinthians.



Shane Simpson races away to score the winning try for Pontefract against Dinnington. Picture: Paul Butterfield

Brodie Matthews takes on the Dinnington defence. Picture: Paul Butterfield

Stewart Sanderson tries to stop Dinnington's Chris Williams. Picture: Paul Butterfield

Pontefract's Brodie Matthews up against Dean McAuley. Picture: Paul Butterfield