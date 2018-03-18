Six Knottingley Judo Club members win medals

KNOTTINGLEY Judo Club members competed at the Yorkshire and Humberside Closed competition at Goole Leisure Centre.

They all fought extremely well, often against higher graded opponents, showing skill, tenacity and good sportsmanship.

The club’s six medal winners were Jack Wilson (bronze), Maisie Cooper (bronze), Jayden Robbins (silver), Sam Ellis (bronze), Joe Ellis (bronze) and Alex Powell (silver).

Ian Sidaway, the club’s head coach, said: “The parents, other coaches and I are extremely proud of all our competitors. They have represented the club admirably and will be able to build on the experience for future competitions.

“The fact that so many came home with medals is fantastic and a great confidence boost for both the individual and the club as it shows others what can be achieved.”

Knottingley Judo Club is thriving in their new location at St Botolph’s Parish Rooms, Chapel Street, Knottingley WF11 9AN where it was relocated after the closure of Knottingley Sports Centre. The club now has around 30 members in three age groups.

Each Thursday ages five to eight years meet from 6.30 to 7.30 pm, ages 8 to 14 from 6.30 to 8 pm and adults (14 years and over) from 7.30 to 9 pm at St Botolphs Parish Rooms.

There is also an extra session for adults (14 years and over) on Mondays from 6.30 to 8.30 pm.

For more information about Knottingley Judo Club contact head coach Ian Sidaway on 07935 498518 or send an e-mail message to iansid@live.co.uk