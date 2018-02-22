Smawthorne’s lead cut after they slip up against lowly YMCA

CASTLEFORD and District Snooker League Section C leaders Smawthorne B lost 6-4 at second bottom YMCA A.

Swillington Welfare B cut Smawthorne’s lead to three points. They climbed to second by beating Rockware A 8-2.

Section A pacesetters Swillington Welfare C defeated Elmet A 6-4.

Green Bowling A and Pontefract Cue Club F are level on points in second place.

Pontefract Conservatives B stepped up their Section D title bid with an 8-2 win over Kellingley Club A.

Tonight’s fixtures are:

Section A: Elmet A v Pontefract Cue Club H; Garforth WMC B v Pontefract Cue Club A; Ladybalk A v Swillington Welfare C; Pontefract Cue Club E v Garforth CC A; Pontefract Cue Club F v Methley Ex-Serv A; Smawthorne V v Green Bowling A; Swillington Social A v Smawthorne A.

Section B: Featherstone B v Townville B; Garforth CC B v Garforth WMC C; Garforth WMC D v Edward B; Pontefract Cue Club C v Kippax Central A; St Joseph’s A v Pontefract Bowling A; Townville A v Swillington Welfare A.

Section C: Green Bowling B v YMCA A; Knottingley Cons B v Pontefract Cue Club G, Methley Ex-Service B v Carleton A, Pontefract Cue Club B v Rockware A, Rockware C v St Joseph’s B, Smawthorne B v Featherstone A, Swillington Welfare D v Pontefract Cue Club D.

Section D: Prince of Wales A v Pontefract Cons A, Great Preston B v Prince of Wales A, Kellingley Club A v Kippax Ex-Service B, Pontefract Bowling B v Pontefract Conservatives B, Pontefract Conservatives A v Pontefract Social B, Prince of Wales B v Progressive A.

POSITIONS - Section A: Swillington Welf C played 21, won 14, points 126; Green Bowl A 21-11-118; Ponte Cue Club F 21-12-118; Cue Club H 21-12-116; Methley Ex-Serv A 20-12-114; Cue Club E 20-11-114; Smawthorne D 21-11-104; Cue Club A 20-10-102; Garforth WMC B 20-8-100; Smawthorne A 20-10-94; Elmet A 21-10-94; Ladybalk A 21-10-94; Garforth CC A 20-10-86; Smawthorne C 21-8-84; Swillington Soc A 20-7-76.

Section B: Ponte Cue Club C 19-12-120; Ponte Cue Club I 20-12-112; Garforth WMC C 18-11-105; Townville B 18-11-103; St Joseph’s A 19-8-100; Kippax Central A 20-9-94; Featherstone B 19-10-92; Ponte Bowling A 20-9-91; Garforth WMC D 19-8-90; Kippax Central B 19-10-90; Townville A 19-10-90; Swillington Welf A 20-8-90, Garforth CC B 19-8-88; Edward B 19-6-77.

Section C: Smawthorne B 20-14-124; Swillington Welfare B 21-11-121; Featherstone A 21-12-120; Ponte Cue Club G 21-13-114; Swillington Welfare D 20-11-110; Carleton A 21-10-106; Ponte Cue Club B 20-11-104; Rockware A 21-10-104; Rockware C 20-10-103; St Joseph’s B 21-10-100; Methley Ex-Serv B 20-8-92; Ponte Cue Club D 21-7-88; Green Bowling B 20-7-86; YMCA A 21-8-84; Knottingley Cons B 20-10-84.

Section D: Garforth WMC A 18-11-110; Pontefract Conservatives B 19-11-110; Kellingley Club A 19-10-106; Kippax Ex-Service Club B 19-13-101; Prince of Wales B 19-9-92; Pontefract Social B 16-9-86; Kellingley Club B 17-9-86; Great Preston B 16-7-85; Pontefract Bowling B 19-8-85; Progressive A 17-8-79; Great Preston A 19-8-76; Ponte Cons A 15-5-64; Prince A 15-4-60.