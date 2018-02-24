Stones picks up YMCA A’s solitary point in defeat against title-chasers

CASTLEFORD, Pontefract and District Table Tennis League title-chasers YMCA E won 9-1 at YMCA A.

John Stones was YMCA A’s only winner. He beat Daniel Ferguson narrowly over four sets.

Stones lost to Pete France and Sarah Dyson both over four sets.

Rob Connell found himself unusually outclassed, losing all his three singles. Peter Hugill was also off form as he recovered from a recent illness, losing to all his opponents over three sets each.

Ferguson and France won the doubles.

Ferrybridge A beat C Station B 7-3

Alan Yip was Ferrybridge’s man of the match, beating all his three opponents.

Tim Condon lost two of his three singles against Richard Lumb and ever-improving John Wainwright but he narrowly beat Marc Lumb.

Ferrybridge’s Dennis Shaw, lost to Wainwright but rallied to beat Marc Lumb over three and sets Richard Lumb in a five-set marathon.

Yip and Shaw won the doubles.

YMCA C eased to a 9-1 win at Ferrybridge B.

Neil Cooper was Ferrybridge’s only winner. He beat John Spedding over three serts.

Spedding defeated Marcus Hookham and Robert McNaught.

Paul Dykes and Nigel Brook won all their three singles matches.

Spedding and Brook won the doubles.

League leaders YMCA D came out on top 7-3 against YMCA A with Phil Cawser and Keith Powell beating all their three opponents.

YMCA D’s Gordon Cooper suffered three defeats. He lost to Rob Connell over three sets and to John Spedding over five before being edged out by Peter Hugill by two points in the final set.

Cawser and Powell beat Hugill and Connell over three sets in the doubles.

YMCA B won 9-1 at C Station A whose solitary point came from Keith Lumb’s win against Carl Keegan in four sets.

YMCA B’s John Keegan and Chris Inman both won three singles matches.

Carl Keegan beat Richard Fry and Andy Adams.

Inman and John Keegan won the doubles by beating Fry and Adams.