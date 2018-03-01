Swillington edge further ahead by beating Pontefract team Ladybalk

CASTLEFORD and District Snooker League Section A pacesetters Swillington Welfare C increased their lead to 10 points by winning 8-2 at Ladybalk A.

Second-placed Pontefract Cue Club F defeated Methley Ex-Service Club A 6-4.

Section B leaders Pontefract Cue Club C beat Kippax Central A 6-4 and Section C pacesetters Smawthorne B bagged a 6-4 win over Featherstone A.

Kellingley Club A and Pontefract Conservatives B are level on points at the top of Section D. Garforth WMC A are just two points adrift with two games in hand.

Tonight’s fixtures are:

Section A: Elmet A v Ladybalk A, Garforth CC A v Garforth WMC B, Methley Ex-Serv A v Swillington Soc A, Ponte Cue Club H v Cue Club A, Smawthorne A v Cue Club E, Smawthorne A v Cue Club E, Smawthorne D v Cue Club F.

Section B: Edward B v St Joseph’s A, Garforth WMC C v Featherstone B, Kippax Central B v Garforth CC B, Pontefract Bowling A v Townville A, Swillington Welf A v Ponte Cue Club C, Townville B v Ponte Cue Club I.

Section C: Carleton A v Smawthorne B, Featherstone A v Green Bowling B, Ponte Cue Club B v Swillington Welfare D, Pontefract Cue Club D v Knottingley Cons B, Ponte Cue Club G v Rockware C, St Joseph’s B v Methley Ex-Serv B , YMCA A v Swillington Welf C.

Section D: Kellingley Club B v Pontefract Cons A, Kippax Ex-Serv B v Ponte Bowling B, Pontefract Social B v Great Preston B, Prince of Wales B v Kellingley Club A, PProgressive A v Prince of Wales A.

POSITIONS - Section A: Swillington Welf C played 22, won 15, points 134; Ponte Cue Club F 22-13-124; Green Bowl A 22-11-122; Ponte Cue Club E 21-12-122; Methley Ex-Serv A 21-12-118; Cue Club H 22-12-118; Garforth WMC B 21-9-108; Cue Club A 21-10-104; Smawthorne D 21-11-104; Elmet A 22-11-102; Smawthorne A 21-8-98; Ladybalk A 22-10-96; Smawthorne C 22-9-90; Garforth CC A 21-10-88; Swillington Social A 21-8-82.

Section B: Ponte Cue Club C 20-13-126; Ponte Cue Club I 20-12-112; Townville B 19-12-109; Garforth WMC C 19-11-107; St Joseph’s A 20-9-106; Garforth WMC D 20-9-98; Townville A 20-11-98; Kippax Central A 21-9-98; Featherstone B 20-10-96; Garforth CC B 20-9-96; Ponte Bowling A 21-9-95; Swillington Welf A 21-8-92; Kippax Central B 19-10-90; Edward B 20-6-79.

Section C: Smawthorne B 21-15-130; Featherstone A 22-12-124; Ponte Cue Club G 22-14-122; Swillington Welfare B 21-11-121; Swillington Welfare D 21-11-114; Ponte Cue Club B 21-12-110; Rockware A 22-10-108; St Joseph’s B 22-11-108; Carleton A 22-10-106; Rockware C 21-10-105; Methley Ex-Serv B 21-9-102; Ponte Cue Club D 21-8-94; Green Bowling B 21-7-90; YMCA A 22-9-90; Knottingley Cons B 21-10-86.

Section D: Kellingley Club A 20-11-112; Pontefract Conservatives B 20-11-112; Garforth WMC A 18-11-110; Kippax Ex-Service Club B 20-13-105; Prince of Wales B 20-9-94; Pontefract Bowling B 20-9-93; Pontefract Social B 17-10-92; Great Preston B 17-7-89; Progressive A 18-9-87; Kellingley Club B 17-9-86; Great Preston A 19-8-76; Pontefract Conservatives A 16-5-68; Prince of Wales A 16-5-66.