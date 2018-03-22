Swillington reclaim top spot by beating defending champions

PONTEFRACT Cue Club F’s bid to lift the Castleford and District Snooker League Section A championship for a fifth successive season suffered a setback with an 8-2 defeat at Swillington Welfare C who regained top spot.

Second-placed Cue Club F are now four points adrift of leaders Swillington who have a match in hand.

Section B leaders Pontefract Cue Club C lost 8-2 at bottom team Edward B.

Pontefract Cue Club G have a five point lead in Section C after beating Smawthorne B 8-2 in a top-of-the-table match.

Garforth WMC A and Kellingley Club A are level on points at the top of Section D.

Tonight’s fixtures are:

Section A: Garforth CC A v Smawthorne A, Garforth WMC B v Smawthorne D, Ponte Cue Club A v Methley Ex-Serv A, Ponte Cue Club E v Green Bowling A, Ponte Cue Club F v Elmet A, Smawthorne C v Ponte Cue Club H, Swillington Social A v Swillington Welf C.

Section B: Garforth WMC D v Kippax Central B, Kippax Central A v Edward B, Ponte Cue Club I v Garforth CC B, St Joseph’s A v Garforth WMC C, Swillington Welf A v Ponte Bowling A, Townville A v Townville B.

Section C: Green Bowling B v Ponte Cue Club G, Knott Cons B v Rockware A, Methley Ex-Serv B v Cue Club B, Rockware C v Swillington Welf D, Smawthorne B v Cue Club D, Swillington Welf B v St Joe’s B, YMCA A v Featherstone A.

Section D: Great Preston B v Great Preston A, Ponte Bowling B Progressive A, Ponte Cons A v Pont Cons B, Ponte Social B v Kellingley B, Prince of Wales A v Garforth WMC A.

POSITIONS - Section A: Swillington Welf played 24, won 16, points 144, Ponte Cue Club F 25-15-140; Cue Club E 24-13-132; Garforth WMC B 24-12-130; Green Bowling A 24-11-128; Methley Ex-Serv A 24-12-126; Cue Club A 24-12-126; Cue Club H 24-12-124; Smawthorne A 24-10-118; Smawthorne D 24-12-118; Elmet A 24-13-114; Ladybalk A 24-11-108; Smawthorne C 25-10-104; , Swill Soc A 24-11-100; Garforth CC A 24-11-98.

Section B: Ponte Cue Club C 22-13-130; Cue Club I 23-14-130; Garforth WMC C 22-14-127; Townville B 22-13-121; St Joseph’s A 22-11-118; Kippax Central A 23-11-114; Ponte Bowl A 24-11-111; Featherstone B 23-11-110; Garforth CC B 22-11-110; Garforth WMC D 22-9-106; Townville A 21-11-100; Kippax Central B 22-10-98; Swillington Welf A 22-8-96; Edward B 22-7-91.

Section C: Ponte Cue Club G 25-16-142; Swillington Welfare B 23-12-137; Smawthorne B 24-15-136; Featherstone A 24-13-130; Swillington Welf D 24-13-128; Carleton A 25-13-128; Rockware C 24-13-125; Ponte Cue Club B 24-13-124; St Joseph’s B 25-12-122; Rockware A 24-11-118; Cue Club D 25-10-114; Methley Ex-Serv B 24-10-112; Green Bowling B 24-9-110; Knottingley Cons B 24-11-100; YMCA A 24-9-94.

Section D: Garforth WMC A 20-12-122; Kellingley A 23-11-122; Pontefract Conservatives B 20-11-112; Ponte Social B 20-11-108; Ponte Bowling B 22-11-107; Kippax Ex-Serv B 20-13-105; Kellingley Club B 20-11-104; Prince of Wales B 22-10-104; Great Preston B 20-9-103; Progressive A 20-11-101; Great Preston A 20-9-82; Pontefract Conservatives A 19-6-80; Prince of Wales A 18-5-70.