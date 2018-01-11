Swillington stay top despite losing at Garforth

SWILLINGTON Welfare C retained top spot in Castleford and District Snooker League Section A despite losing 6-4 at Garforth Country Club.

Swillington Welfare C are two points clear of Pontefract Cue Club H who climbed to second by beating Cue Club F 8-2.

Section B pacesetters St Joseph’s A lost 8-2 to Pontefract Cue Club I and second-placed Townville B were beaten 8-2 by bottom team Pontefract Bowling A. Section C leaders Smawthorne B defeated Rockware C 8-2.

Tonight’s (Thursday) fixtures are:

Section A: Elmet A v Garforth CC A, Green Bowling A v Methley Ex-Serv A, Ladybalk A v Pontefract Cue Club A, Pontefract Cue Club F v Swillington Social A, Smawthorne C v Garforth WMC B, Smawthorne D v Pontefract Cue Club H, Swillington Welfare C v Smawthorne A.

Section B: Featherstone B v Ponte Cue Club C, Garforth CC B v Kippax Central A, Garforth WMC C v Pontefract Bowling A, Garforth WMC D v St Joseph’s A, Kippax Central B v Swillington Welfare A, Pontefract Cue Club I v Townville A, Townville B v Edward B.

Section C: Knottingley Cons B v Swillington Welf B, Methley Ex Serv B v Smawthorne B, Pontefract Cue Club B v YMCA A, Pontefract Cue Club D v Featherstone A, Pontefract Cue Club G v Carleton A, Rockware C v Green Bowling B, St Joseph’s B v Rockware A.

Section D: Great Preston A v Progressive A, Kellingley Club A v Prince of Wales A, Kippax Ex-Service B v Kellingley Club B, Pontefract Bowling B v Great Preston B, Pontefract Cons B Garforth WMC A, Prince of Wales B v Ponntefract Social B.

POSITIONS - Section A: Swillington Welf C played 15, won 9, points 90; Ponte Cue Club H 15-9-88; Methley Ex-Serv A 15-9-84; Green Bowl A 15-8-84; Ponte Cue Club A 15-9-84; Ponte Cue Club F 15-8-82; Ponte Cue Club E 15-7-80; Smawthorne A 15-7-78; Garforth WMC B 15-5-74; Ladybalk A 15-8-70; Elmet A 15-8-70; Smawthorne D 15-7-64; Garforth CC A 15-7-64; Swillington Soc A 14-6-54; Smawthorne C 15-5-54.

Section B: St Joseph’s A 14-7-80, Townville B 14-8-77; Pontefract Cue Club C 14-7-76; Pontefract Cue Club I 14-8-74; Garforth WMC C 14-7-73; Garforth WMC D 13-7-72; Townville A 14-8-72; Featherstone B 14-8-72; Garforth CC B 14-6-68; Kippax Central B 14-8-68; Edward B 13-6-61; Kippax Central A 14-5-60; Swillington Welf A 14-4-60; Ponte Bowling A 14-5-59.

Section C: Smawthorne B 15-10-90; Swillington Welf D 15-9-88; Swillington Welf B 15-8-82; Pontefract Cue Club B 14-8-80; Featherstone A 15-8-80; Carleton A 15-8-80; Rockware C 15-7-79; Rockware A 15-7-74; St Joseph’s B 15-8-74; Pontefract Cue Club G 15-8-74; Methley Ex-Service Club B 15-6-71; Green Bowling B 15-6-70; Knottingley Conservatives B 15-9-68; Pontefract Cue Club D 15-4-58; YMCA A 15-5-52.

Section D: Ponte Social Club B 13-9-80; Garforth WMC A 13-8-78; Ponte Cons B 13-8-72; Kellingley Club A 12-7-70; Great Preston B 13-6-68; Kellingley Club B 13-7-66; Kippax Ex Serv B 13-9-66; Prince of Wales B 13-6-62; Prince of Wales A 13-4-56; Great Preston A 13-6-56; Ponte Cons A 12-4-54; Progressive A 12-5-52; Ponte Bowling B 13-4-50.