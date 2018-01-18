Table-toppers Ambience maintain perfect record

PONTEFRACT POOL League leaders Ambience A maintained their 100 per cent record with their 13th successive league win by beating Kellingley Club 7-3.

Ambience A are one point clear of closest rivals Olde Tavern who trounced Willow Park B 9-1.

Ambience have two matches in hand on Olde Tavern.

Third-placed Glasshoughton Working Men’s Club defeated Byram Park A 8-2.

RESULTS: Ambience A 7, Kellingley Club 3; Olde Tavern 9, Willow Park B 1; Willow Park A 3, Foundry Lane Club 7; Cue Club 6, Ambience B 4; Glasshoughton WMC 8, Byram Park A 2.

POSITIONS: Ambience A played 13, won 13, points 110; Olde Tavern 15-13-109; Glasshoughton WMC 15-12-105; Cue Club 15-10-89; Kellingley Club 15-9-88; Byram Park A 13-9-78; Foundry Lane Club 15-7-77; Ambience B 13-6-59; Elephant 14-5-57; Willow Park A 13-6-56; B and S 12-5-50; Byram Park B 12-5-44; Willow Park B 13-1-35; Malt Shovel 14-1-32; Old Tree Inn 14-1-24.

Tonight’s (Thursday) fixtures:

Malt Shovel v Byram Park B, Willow Park B v Olde Tavern, Ambience B v Cue Club, Byram Park A v Glasshoughton WMC, Elephant v B and S Sports Club, Foundry Lane Club v Willow Park A, Kellingley Club v Ambience A.

Knottingley Town Pool leaders Foundry Lane A won 7-1 at closest rivals Swan.

Foundry Lane A are 23 points clear of Swan who have two matches in hand.

Foundry Lane B defeated Progressive B 5-3.

RESULTS: Foundry Lane B 5, Progressive B 3; Steampacket 2, Winston 6; Swan 1, Foundry Lane A 7.

POSITIONS: Foundry Lane A played 17, won 14, points 96; Swan 15-11-73; Progressive A 16-10-68; Winston 17-7-66; Foundry Lane B 14-8-62; Progressive B 15-6-52; Anvil 14-5-52; Steampacket 14-2-34; Railway 10-3-25.