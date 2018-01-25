Table-toppers Cue Club C hand out hammering

SMAWTHORNE B retained top spot in Castleford and District Snooker League Section C by winning 8-2 at Rockware A.

They stayed six points clear of second-placed Swillington Welfare B who beat Rockware C by the same score.

Section A leaders Swillington Welfare C defeated Methley Ex-Service Club A 6-4.

Swillington remain four points clear of Pontefract Cue Club H who overcame Swillington Social A 6-4.

Section B table-toppers Pontefract Cue Club C hammered Pontefract Cue Club I 10-0.

Tonight’s fixtures are:

Section A: Elmet A v Methley Ex-Serv A, Green Bowling A v Pontefract Cue Club H, Ladybalk A v Smawthorne A, Pontefract Cue Club F v Garforth WMC B, Smawthorne C v Garforth CC A, Swillington Social A v Pontefract Cue Club E, Swillington Welfare C v Smawthorne D.

Section B: Featherstone B v Swillington Welfare A, Garforth CC B v Pontefract Bowling A, Garforth WMC D v Pontefract Cue Club C, Kippax Central B v Edward B, Pontefract Cue Club I v Kippax Central A, St Joseph’s A v Townville A.

Section C: Knottingley Cons BB v YMCA A, Methley Ex-Service B v Swillington Welf B, Pontefract Cue Club B v Carleton A, Pontefract Cue Club D v St Joseph’s B, Pontefract Cue Club G v Rockware A, Smawthorne B v Green Bowling B, Swillington Welfare D v Featherstone A.

Section D: Kellingley Club A v Kellingley Club B, Kippax Ex-Service B v Grest Preston A, Pontefract Bowling B v Pontefract Social B, Pontefract Conservatives B v Progressive A, Prince of Wales B v Garforth WMC A.

POSITIONS - Section A: Swillington Welfare C played 17, won 11, points 106; Ponte Cue Club H 17-11-102; Methley Ex-Serv A 17-10-96; Ponte Cue Club A 17-9-90; Ponte Cue Club F 17-8-88; Green Bowling A 17-8-88; Ponte Cue Club E 16-8-86; Garforth WMC B 16-6-80; Smawthorne A 17-7-80; Elmet A 17-9-80; Ladybalk A 17-9-80; Garforth CC A 17-9-78; Smawthorne D 17-8-74; Swillington Social A 16-7-66; Smawthorne C 17-6-66.

Section B: Pontefract Cue Club C 16-9-96; Garforth WMC C 16-9-89; St Joseph’s A 15-7-84; Pontefract Cue Club I 16-9-84; Townville B 15-9-83; Garforth WMC D 15-8-80; Kippax Central B 16-9-80; Townville A 16-0-80; Garforth CC B 16-7-76; Featherstone B 16-8-74; Swillington Welf A 16-6-72; Kippax Central A 16-6-70; Edward B 15-6-67; Ponte Bowling A 16-6-67.

Section C: Smawthorne B 17-12-106; Swillington Welfare B 17-10-100; Swillington Welfare D 16-10-94; Featherstone A 17-9-92; Pontefract Cue Club B 16-9-90; Carleton A 17-9-90; Pontefract Cue Club G 17-10-90; Rockware C 17-8-89; St Joseph’s B 17-9-86; Methley Ex-Service Club B 17-7-81; Rockware A 17-7-78; Green Bowling B 17-6-74; Knottingley Conservatives B 16-9-68; Pontefract Cue Club D 17-5-64; YMCA A 17-5-58.

Section D: Kellingley Club A 15-9-90; Garforth Working Men’s Club A 15-9-88; Ponte Social B 15-9-86; Pontefract Cons B 15-9-86; Kellingley Club B 15-8-78; Kippax Ex Serv B 15-11-78; Great Preston B 14-6-73; Prince of Wales B 15-7-72; Great Preston A 15-7-64; Pontefract Bowling B 15-5-61; Pontefract Cons A 13-5-60; Prince of Wales A 15-4-60; Progressive A 13-5-54.