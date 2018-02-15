Table-toppers Garforth WMC hand out hammering to Pontefract team

GARFORTH WMC A retained top spot in Castleford and District Snooker League Section D by trouncing Pontefract Bowling Club B 10-0.

Garforth are six points clear of closest rivals Kellingley Club A who came out on top 8-2 against Great Preston A.

Section A pacesetters Swillington Welfare C increased their lead to eight points by defeating Pontefract Cue Club H 6-4.

Second-placed Methley Ex-Service Club A were beaten 8-2 at Smawthorne C.

Section B leaders Pontefract Cue Club are 16 clear at the top after beating Townville A 8-2.

Tonight’s fixtures are:

Section A: Garforth CC A v Swillington Social A, Green Bowling A v Ladybalk A, Pontefract Cue Club A v Pontefract Cue Club E, Pontefract Cue Club H v Garforth WMC B, Smawthorne A v Pontefract Cue Club F, Smawthorne D v Smawthorne C, Swillington Welfare C v Elmet A.

Section B: Edward B v Pontefract Cue Club I; Garforth WMC C v Kippax Central B, Kippax Central A v Townville A, Pontefract Bowling A v Garforth WMC D, Swillington Welfare A v St Joseph’s A, Townville B v Garforth CC B.

Section C: Carleton A Rockware C, Featherstone A v Methley Ex-Service B, Pontefract Cue Club D v Pontefract Cue Club B, Pontefract Cue Club G v Swillington Welfare D, Rockware A v Swillington Welfare B, St Joseph’s B v Knottingley Cons B, YMCA A v Smawthorne B.

Section D: Great Preston A v Pontefract Bowling B, Kippax Ex-Service B v Prince of Wales B, Pontefract Conservatives B v Kellingley Club A, Prince of Wales A v Pontefract Conservatives A, Progressive A v Great Preston B.

POSITIONS - Section A: Swillington Welfare C played 20, won 13, points 120; Methley Ex-Service Club A 20-12-112; Ponte Cue Club H 20-12-112; Green Bowling A 20-10-110; Ponte Cue Club F 20-11-110; Ponte Cue Club E 19-10-104; Ponte Cue Club A 19-10-102; Garforth WMC B 19-7-94; Smawthorne D 20-10-94; Ladybalk A 20-10-92; Elmet A 20-10-90; Smawthorne C 20-8-86; Garforth CC A 19-9-78; Swillington Social A 19-7-74.

Section B: Ponte Cue Club C 19-12-120; Ponte Cue Club I 19-11-104; Garforth WMC C 17-10-97; Townville B 17-10-93; St Joseph’s A 18-7-92; Featherstone B 19-10-92; Townville A 18-10-90; Garforth WMC D 18-8-88; Kippax Central B 18-10-88; Garforth CC B 18-8-88; Swillington Welf A 19-8-88, Kippax Central A 19-8-84; Ponte Bowling A 19-8-83; Edward B 18-6-75.

Section C: Smawthorne B 19-14-120; Featherstone A 20-12-116; Swillington Welfare B 20-10-113; Swillington Welfare D 19-11-108; Ponte Cue Club G 20-12-106; Ponte Cue Club B 19-11-104; Rockware A 20-10-102; Carleton A 20-10-102; St Joseph’s B 20-10-98; Rockware C 19-9-97; Methley Ex-Serv B 19-7-86; Green Bowling B 20-7-86; Pontefract Cue Club D 20-6-78; YMCA A 20-7-78; Knottingley Cons B 19-9-76.

Section D: Garforth WMC A 18-11-110; Kellingley A 18-10-104; Ponte Cons B 18-10-102; Kippax Ex Serv B 18-12-95; Prince B 18-9-88; Ponte Social B 16-9-86; Kellingley Club B 17-9-86; Great Preston B 15-7-81; Ponte Bowl B 18-7-79; Progressive A 16-7-73; Great Preston A 18-8-72; Ponte Cons A 15-5-64; Prince A 15-4-60.