Taverners enjoy surprise final win against favourites

Olde Taverners, of Pontefract, pulled off one of the shock results of recent years when they defeated pre-final favourites Flanagan’s Army to win the FTQL’s major knockout competition, the Knockout Cup.

In one of the closest finals in the quiz league’s history they won 70-68 at the George V WMC, Glasshoughton.

Vulcan Mosquitoes, Plate final winners.

The final started off with both closely matched and slowly with both teams taking their full allotted time to think about their questions. Flanagan’s Army took an early lead, but were pegged back to lead only by one point at half-time.

Flanagan’s went back ahead only to find themselves all square at 55-55 after round eight. The penultimate round was then drawn 8-8 and the last round, on the subject of pop music, went 7-5 to Olde Taverners to give them the Knockout Cup for the first time in their history – breaking the 14-year dominance by Flanagan’s Army and Wanderers of the competition.

The final was preceded by the Plate final for Knockout round One losers, a derby match between Vulcan Bombers and Vulcan Mosquitoes, which went 71-58 to the Mosquitoes – who will be based next season at the Upton Arms following the closure of the RAFA Vulcan Club. Bombers will be based out of the Carleton Grange Club.

Special guest for the evening was TV star Steve Cooke, of BBC2’s Eggheads, and he presented the trophies at the end of the night as well as delivering a humorous monologue.

Vulcan Bombers, Division Two Champions 2018-19. L-R Tim Thrall, Steve Cooke presenting, Ken Taylor and Roy Wood.

A raffle was held, raising £78 for the league, and sales of the secretary’s now traditional satirical finals’ night programme raised another £39.

The Spirit of the Game award, voted for by league members, was won for the third year running by league chair Debby Aspland.

The members’ draw, for which the prize is a free season’s subs for next season, was won by Wanderers.

Barry Simmons, Steve Cooke presenting and Steve Clarke accepting on behalf of David Wright, on holiday) - The Division One and Division Two Individual competition winners 2018-19.

Debby Aspland with Steve Cooke - The Spirit of the Game Award winner 2018-19.