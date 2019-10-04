Tests of stamina on the cards at penultimate Pontefract race meeting of 2019

The penultimate raceday of the 2019 season takes place at Pontefract when the third of the ‘All About the Racing’ Racedays is staged on Monday.

With just shy of a month left in the 2019 flat calendar, trainers are looking to get their final turf runs into their horses’ campaigns and hopefully finish the season off in style.

There are seven exciting races on the card next Monday with racing getting underway at 2pm, including a rare 1m2f race for two-year-olds. This is one of the longest races run in the UK for two-year-olds and has been won by horses who have gone on to prove their abundant stamina.

William Muir’s tough Just Hubert won last year and has won three times this season while Mark Johnston had the first and second in 2017 with his talented stayers Austrian School and Making Miracles.

With a stiff finish, Ponte is one of the more testing courses in Britain and a tough gritty horse is needed. Who will add their name to the role of honour this year?

Feature race on the card is the £15,000 Leslie Burton (Fisher) Handicap which was won last year by Hughie Morrison’s Sod’s Law.

There is also the penultimate round of the 2019 Pontefract Stayers Championship in which there looks like being a grandstand finish as Rubenesque and Forewarning look to continue their battle for the title. Last year brought a glimpse of a future Triumph Hurdle contestant when Nelson River was runner-up to Sempre Presto in the 1m4f handicap. The previous year, Cornerstone Lad took the honours so keep an eye out for a few future hurdlers lurking among the entries again this season.

The racecourse is offering free entry to over 60s into either the Grandstand & Paddock or the Picnic Enclosure. For those that are lucky enough to look younger than their years, please bring proof of age to the turnstiles. Upgrades to the Premier Enclosure are available for £8.

Early Bird discounted advance tickets are available on the course website at www.pontefract-races.co.uk and, as part of the All About The Racing theme, if four or more tickets are booked for this meeting, you can pick up a free Timeform from the Racecourse Office to help to study the form.