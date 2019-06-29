The Art of Racing demonstrated at Pontefract Racecourse's next meeting

The inaugural ‘Art of Racing’ Raceday won an award at the prestigious Showcase Awards for its unique innovation – and the first of two Art of Racing Racedays in 2019 takes place at Pontefract next Monday.

It once again promises to be a brilliant day for both racing fanatics and those going racing for the first time as the race meeting celebrates everything we know and love about the Sport of Kings!

For those who think they know a bit about racing, the racecourse are looking for seven guest tipsters to preview one race each on the day. These form experts will then visit the course on the day to share their knowledge to other racegoers before their race takes place.

Pontefract are also looking for those with a keen eye for the horses to join them to pick out the Best Turned Out Horse in each race as well. Contact the racecourse on 01977 781307 or email info@pontefract-races.co.uk if you would like to be considered for either of these roles,

There will also be a beginners commentary booth for people to have a go at commentating on a race ‘behind the scenes’ and everyone taking part will be able to take home a recording of their commentary.

On the track the European Breeders Fund sponsor the most valuable race on the card – the £20,000 Spindrifter Conditions Stakes.

The race always produces a speedy youngster with Mark Johnston winning two of the last three renewals with Love Dreams in 2016 and Blown By Wind in 2018. The race honours Spindrifter, who won an incredible 13 races as a two-year-old in 1980 – three of which were at Pontefract.

The £15,000 Napoleons Casino Bradford Fillies Handicap over 6f was taken last year by the up and coming trainer Adam West and his speedy filly, Bambino Lola.

The popular Lifetime in Racing Series host a 5f sprint in honour of Geoffrey Oldroyd. The former trainer retired from the sport in 2015 having trained numerous winners on the flat, including a few big winners for popular local owner, Reg Bond.

There are also a couple of races on the card run in honour of dearly missed family members. Tony Perkins sponsors a couple of races on the card – a Classified Race in honour of his late grandfather Wilfred Underwood while the Conway Family will again be remembering Wayne for the 12th consecutive year. He loved his racing at Pontefract and would have loved having a race in his honour.

The course is again offering discounted tickets to those who book in advance – see www.pontefract-races.co.uk for details.