Title favourites Pontefract are 12 points clear at the top

PONTEFRACT RUFC increased their lead in Yorkshire Division Two to 12 points with Saturday’s 22-12 win at Ripon.

Skipper Craig Fawcett scored two tries, the first after 25 minutes and the second 13 minutes from time.

Richard Dedicoat grabbed a first-half touchdown and Liam Kay chipped in with two conversions and a 72nd minute penalty goal.

Pontefract visit Wetherby on Saturday seeking another league double following a 36-31 win over them at Moor Lane in October.

Pontefract under 13s built on the previous week’s victory over West Leeds by winning 34-17 at Selby.

Hard work by Pontefract’s forwards gave the talented backs plenty of opportunities to show their silky skills.

Powerful drives by Aiden Jacques and Zak Taylor led to Jude Longstaff threading the ball along the line for Calvin Sandhu to score a try that Josh Byles goaled.

There was excellent defensive work by Sam Dews, Kaspars Sokovs, Longstaff and Jack Henderson.

Newcomer Eli Saul scored Pontefract’s second try following a break from just inside the Selby half.

Selby replied with two converted tries but Pontefract regained control when utility player Dan Chatham scored with a tremendous break. However, Selby then scored again to lead 19-17 at the interval.,

Pontefract stepped up the tempo in the second-half with great attacking play from Byles, Josh Perry and Ethan Bailey.

Sandhu added two more tries, including a superb long-range effort from a kick and chase, to complete his hat-trick and second-rower Cieran Cundall also went over.

Pontefract’s pack won several scrums against the head. .

Cundall, Sokovs and Taylor worked non-stop in the forwards, Dews and Jacques drove ther ball in strongly, Sandhu showed great finishing and Byles shone in attack and defence in what was essentially a magnificent team effort.

Pontefract girls under 18s gave a tremendous team performance in last Sunday’s 41-0 victory at Selby in a friendly match.

Pontefract’s support play and off-loading was top-notch as they totally outplayed their opponents.

Their defence was also in great shape as they kept a clean sheet.

The visitors were in control from the outset.

Megan Storey was halted just short after a 45-yard run but she slipped out a clever pass to put in the supporting Aislinn O’Connor for her first try of the season.

Pontefract’s dominatioin continued with Charlotte Robinson scoring the first of her three tries.

Selby tightened their defence to restrict Pontefract to a 10-0 interval lead but they were overrun in the second period as the visitors cut loose.

Charley Blackburn put Pontefract further ahead by going over from close range.

Chloe Reynolds, playing at full-back for the first time, came into the attacking line to score with a 35 yard run.

Pontefract continued to turn on the style and a superb move was finished by Cromack who converted her own try.

Robinson added two tries. She completed her hat-trick with some fancy footwork on the wing to score from half way.

Holly Milthorpe and Mia Thompson converted the last two tries to round off the scoring.