Top class two-year-old race is highlight of Pontefract’s 2018 finale

After a great summer of racing, the 2018 season comes to a close at Pontefract on Monday.

The final meeting ends what has been a fantastic year at the West Yorkshire track with some memorable racing.

And the final raceday is no different with a top class Listed two-year-old race on the card.

The 26th running of the Listed ebfstallions.com Silver Tankard Stakes has an impressive roll of honour with past winners including Comic Strip, who won the 2004 renewal for Sir Mark Prescott before being sold to race in Hong Kong and becoming one of the most successful horses in their history.

D’Bai took the honours in 2016 for Charlie Appleby and the same yard sent out the hot favourite for the race last year in the shape of Old Persian.

The subsequent Royal Ascot and Great Voltigeur winner failed to trouble the judge at Ponte with Clive Cox’s Connect taking the honours.

It is the final leg of the Pontefract Stayers Championship as well.

Micky Hammond has farmed the championship in recent seasons and his Becky The Thatcher has already been crowned the 2018 winner.

The stayers races are always hugely popular with racegoers and a great spectacle as the equine stars set off to complete over a full circuit of the testing West Yorkshire track.

The action gets under way for the final time in 2018 at 2pm with gates opening at midday.