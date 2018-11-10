Top four finish in third world event of 2018 for Upton’s Oliver

Upton’s Oliver Peace finished in fourth place when he represented Great Britain in the second INAS World Para Equestrian competition.

INAS (International Federation for Intellectual Impairment Sport) co-ordinates a sports programme to provide the best riders with intellectual impairments from around the world the chance to compete internationally.

This year’s event saw competitors from the USA, Australia and Europe performing the required dressage routine at their home venues and submitting videos for assessment by three international judges.

The video judging format made competition more accessible to athletes from around the world without the expense of transporting horses overseas.

Oliver, 26, who has autism, is thrilled with his fourth place finish and excited to be one of this year’s six prize winners from around the world. He is eagerly awaiting his championship rosette that will be presented later this year and was also pleased to be the top male rider in the competition, riding Bailey, from Back Lane Stables, Leeds.

“I was so proud to ride wearing my special dressage jacket with the Union Jack flag,” explained Oliver.

“I was very pleased that Bailey helped me ride a great test. My coach Gemma Hughes has taught me lots of things to improve my riding.”

Tracey McCillen, chief executive, UK Sports Association for People with Learning Disability said: “It is a great achievement for Oliver and a great achievement for the UK. We are very proud of his success.”

During 2018, Oliver has represented Great Britain in World Championships in three different sports. He reached the quarter-finals at the New Age Kurling World Championships, held in County Durham in May. In September, Oliver, a member of the 10-strong GB swimming squad, competed at the 2018 World Halliwick Swimming Championships, at the University of Physical Education in Krakow, Poland.