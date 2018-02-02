Two club records broken and three more equalled by Pontefract athletes

PONTEFRACT ATHLETICS Club’s athletes were in excellent form at last Thursday’s Wakefield Indoor Open Meeting at Thornes Park Athletics Stadium.

Two new club records were set on the night and three other records were equalled.

Liam Greaves was in excellent form, winning the under 15 boys 50 metres and setting a new club record with 6.7 seconds.

Will Carter, who set a new club record for the senior men’s shot putt three weeks ago, was again in outstanding form and he set a new club record for the senior men’s long jump with 5.95 metres.

He also clocked 6.9 seconds in the 50 metres sprint.

Jordan White equalled the club record in the under 20 men’s 50 metres hurdles with 9.2 seconds and he also clocked 6.9 seconds in the 50 metres.

In the younger age groups, Harrison Marsh equalled the club record in the under 13 boys 50 metres with 7.5 seconds.

Sophia Yates equalled the club record in the under 13 girls 50 metres with a time of 7.8 seconds.

Raya Welsh and Katie Kelly both recorded 8.5 seconds in the under 13 girls 50 metres.

Katie also completed the 50 metres hurdles in 12.0 seconds and she did 3.32 metres in the long jump.

Niamh Atkinson clocked 7.9 seconds in the under 15 girls 50 metres.

Jack Kinnear did 7.7 seconds in the under 17 men’s 50 metres.

Logan Askham clocked 8.8 seconds in the under 15 boys 50 metres and 11.6 seconds in the 50 metres hurdles.

In the under 11 girls 50 metres, the Pontefract girls all finished in very close order with Francesca Ward recording 8.6 seconds, Lilah Knowles 8.7, Julia Rutkowska 8.7 and Emily Kelly 8.8

In the long jump, Julia Rutkowska cleared 3.07 metres, Lilah Knowles 2.83 metres, Francesca Ward 2.63 and Emily Kelly 2.62. Julia Rutkowska also competed in the under 13 girls 50 metres hurdles, finishing in 12.2 seconds.