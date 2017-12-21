Unbeaten leaders Ambience pot 12th straight win

PONTEFRACT POOL League leaders Ambience A maintained their 100 per cent record by winning 9-1 at Malt Shovel 10-0.

It was Ambience’s 12th straight victory.

They are three points clear of closest rivals Olde Tavern who trounced Byram Park B 10-0.

RESULTS: Malt Shovel 1, Ambience A 10; Olde Tavern 10, Byram Park B 0; Byram Park A 6, Kellingley Club 4; B and S Sports Club 6, Foundry Lane Club 4; Elephant 6, Cue Club 4; Glasshoughton WMC 7, Willow Park A 3.

POSITIONS: Ambience A played 12, won 12, points 103; Olde Tavern 14-12-100; Glasshoughton WMC 13-10-89; Kellingley Club 14-9-85; Cue Club 14-9-83; Byram Park A 12-9-76; Foundry Lane Club 13-6-68; Elephant 14-5-57; Ambience B 12-6-55; B and S 12-5-50; Willow Park A 11-5-45; Willow Park B 12-1-34; Byram Park B 10-3-32; Malt Shovel 14-1-32; Old Tree Inn 11-1-22.