Varley pips Gill for first place in Fryston’s match

STEVE VARLEY won the latest match in Fryston Angling C lub’s winter series on Hawk pond at Pollington’s Viking Fishery on Sunday with 29lb 10oz.

Gareth Gill was second with 25lb 6oz and J Warren third with 11lb 10oz.

Viking Fishery’s regular Saturday open matches resumed on a cold Deer pond.

It took winner Steph Armitage of Bradford a while to start catching, but he then caught steadily, finishing with 60lb 2oz. Rob Green was second with 54lb and Chris Watson third with 25lb 5oz, the first three all catching on bread.

Dave Playford of Swillington was fourth only 10 ounces behind Watson with 24lb 15oz.

This Saturday’s open match will be on Hawk pond. To book a place ring 01405 785206.