Wheatsheaf’s victory lifts them to second place

WHEATSHEAF climbed to second in Castleford and District Darts and Dominoes League’s dominoes section by beating Last Orders 3-2.

Wheatsheaf moved above Progressive Club who lost 3-2 to Conservative Club.

Rock Inn A retained a three-point lead with a 3-2 win over Kippax Central.

Rising Sun’s 3-2 defeat against Glasshoughton Working Men’s Club saw them slide to fourth.

Olde Tavern ended their losing run by beating Redhill Social Club 4-1.

Darts section leaders Progressive stayed three poinnts clear of closest challengers Rock Inn B.

Progressive beat Consewrvative Club 4-3 while Rock Inn B overcame Junction by the same score.

Third-placed Wheatsheaf went down 4-3 to Last Orders.

Glasshoughton Working Men’s Club stayed three points clear at the top of the fives and threes section by defeating Rising Sun 3-2.

Wheatsheaf maintained their challenge by hammering Last Orders 5-0.

Junction, who started the season badly, are now up to seventh place after beating Rock Inn B 3-2.

POSITIONS - Darts: Progressive Club played 19, won 18, points 54; Rock Inn B 19-17-51; Wheatsheaf 19-14-42; Kippax Central 19-14-42; Rising Sun 19-13-39; Conservative Club 19-12-36; Townville Club 19-12-36; Junction 19-9-27; Olde Tavern (Pontefract) 19-8-24; Last Orders 19-7-21; Glasshoughton Working Men’s Club 19-4-12; Rock Inn A 19-3-9; Redhill Social Club 19-2-6; Black Bull 19-0-0.

Dominoes: Rock Inn A 19-13-39, Wheatsheaf 19-12-36; Progressive Club 19-11-33; Rising Sun 19-11-33; Redhill Social Club 19-1-3-0; Black Bull 19-10-30; Conservative Club 19-10-30; Rock Inn B 19-9-27; Townville Club 19-9-27; Junction 19-9-27; Glasshoughton WMC 19-8-24; Kippax Central 19-8-24; Last Orders 19-8-24; Olde Tavern (Pontefract) 19-5-15.

Fives and threes: Glasshoughton Working Men’s Club 19-15-45; Wheatsheaf 19-14-42; Kippax Central 19-14-42; Black Bull 19-13-39; Redhill SC 19-12-36; Olde Tavern 19-9-27; Junction 19-9-27; Townville Club 19-8-24; Conservative Club 19-8-24; Rock Inn B 19-7-21; Rock Inn A 19-7-21; Progressive Club 19-7-21; Rising Sun 19-7-21; Last Orders 19-4-12.

Combined sections: Wheatsheaf 57-40-120; Progressive Club 57-36-108; Kippax Central 57-36-108; Rock Inn B 57-33-99; Rising Sun 57-31-93; Conservative Club 57-30-90; Townville Club 57-29-87; Glasshoughton WMC 57-27-81; Junction 57-27-81; Redhill SC 57-24-72; Rock Inn A 57-23-69; Black Bull 57-23-69; Olde Tavern (Pontefract) 57-22-66; Last Orders (Featherstone) 57-19-57.