YMCA E book place in Handicap Cup final

SECOND-placed YMCA E pipped bottom team C Station B 428-421 in the Castleford, Pontefract and District Table Tennis League Team Handicap Cup semi-finals.

In the final, YMCA E face Ferrybridge A or C Station A who meet on Monday.

YMCA E, comprising Daniel Ferguson, Barry Johnson and Jamie Rusling, narrowly came out on top against C Station B’s John Wainwright, Marc Lumb and an unnamed player.

The decisive game was probably when Johnson played Wainwright.

Johnson accumulated 43 points, including six handicap points, while John got 35. The eight-point difference proved crucial.

In most of the other games the differences were only one or two points.

In a league match, YMCA C won 10-0 at C Station A.

Keith Lumb lost all his three games but he enjoyed some success in a close four-setter gainst Paul Morris.

Lumb also took Nigel Brook to five close sets, losing the latter 10-12, and lost over four sets to Jamie Rusling.

C Station’s Andy Adams lost to Rusling over five sets.

Adams was beaten by Morris in four sets and also lost in four to Brook.

Richard Fry was unable to open C Station’s account.

He lost to Brook and Rusling over three sets, albeit in a close match against Rusling. Fry lost to Morris over four sets, the last set 11-13.

In the doubles, Rusling and Brook won in three sets against Adams and Fry.