YMCA E one point ahead of defending champions

Castleford, Pontefract and District Table Tennis League leaders YMCA E won 8-2 at Ferrybridge B.

Ever-improving Neil Cooper’s two wins were in vain for Ferrybridge. He beat Barry Johnson over four sets and Jamie Rusling over three but lost narrowly to Ben France over four sets.

Ferrybridge captain Marcus Hookham also played well in defeat, losing to France over three and Rusling and Johnson each over four sets.

Bob McNaught lost all his games over three sets. In the doubles, Cooper and McNaught were 2-1 up but lost the next two sets by two and three points.

YMCA E are one point ahead of defending champions YMCA D who have a match in hand.

YMCA D won 7-3 at Ferrybridge A, for whom Tim Condon was the best player on the night.

Condon lost to Keith Powell over four sets, having taken the first. He went on to beat Ian Instone over three sets and Gordon Cooper over five sets, recovering from losing the first two.

Alan Yip beat Instone over four sets having lost the first, but lost to Powell and Cooper over four.

Dennis Shaw went to five sets with Cooper, losing by two points in the last set.

He lost to Powell over three before going on to have a marathon game against Instone, again losing in the fifth set in an exhausting match for both players.

The doubles was conceded by Ferrybhridge due to time factors.

YMCA B beat C Station B 8-2 with both Chris Inman and John Keegan winning all their singles games over three sets.

They both beat John Wainwright, Richard Lumb and an unnnamed player,

YMCA’s Carl Keegan lost to Wainwright over five sets in a fluctuating game but he beat Lumb narrowly over four and the unnamed player over three.

Wainwright and Lumb won the doubles. They beat Inman and Carl Keegan in four sets, coming out on top 18-16 in the fourth.

League positions: YMCA E played 7, points 12; YMCA D 6-11;. YMCA A 6-8; YMCA 5-8; YMCA C 7-6; Ferrybridge A 8-6; C Station A 5-2; Ferrybridge B 6-2; C Station 7-0.