YMCA E stay in chase for league and cup double

Castleford, Pontefract and District Table Tennis League leaders YMCA E take on YMCA B in the league’s Knock-out Cup final.

In the semi-finals, YMCA E beat YMCA A 5-4 and YMCA B defeated YMCA C 5-2.

Three wins by Johnny Stones and one by Rob Connell were in vain for YMCA A against YMCA E, for whom captain Daniel Ferguson, Sarah Dyson and Pete France achieved vital victories.

YMCA B’s Chris Inman, Graham Wylie and John Keegan all beat YMCA C’s Stan Alderson over three sets.

Nigel Brook lost to Wylie over four sets but he defeated Keegan over five close sets.

Paul Morris lost to Keegan over three sets but beat Inman over four.

The Consolation Cup final will be an all-Ferrybridge clash after the club’s A and B teams both achieved 5-1 victories in the semi-finals.

Ferrybridge A beat C Station B after Dennis Shaw put them on their way by defeating an unnamed player over three sets and Richard Lumb over five sets by the narrowest of margins, having lost the first set.

Ferrybridge’s Alan Yip lost his opening game to John Wainwright over three sets but he went on to beat an unnamed player over three.

Tim Condon wrapped up Ferrybridge’s win by beating Lumb over five sets and Wainwright over four close sets.

In the other semi-final, Ferrybridge B were too good for C Station A who handed two wins to their opponents by turning up with only two players.

Ferrybridge’s Neil Cooper beat Richard Fry over five competitive sets and he defeated Keith Lumb over three.

Bob McNaught only played one game, losing to Lumb over four sets.

Ferrybridge’s Dave Cooper, beat Fry over five sets, going to deuce in the last, and Lumb over four.

In a league match, YMCA A eased to a 9-1 win against YMCA B. Johnny Stones won all three of his singles games, beating John Keegan over five sets, Chris Inman over four close sets and Carl Keegan over three.

Steve Morris was beaten by Carl Keegan over three close sets to give YMCA B their only win.

It was Carl’s best result of the season so far against one of the league’s top players.

Morris went on to beat Carl’s father John Keegan over three sets but he lost over four to Chris Inman.

YMCA A’s Rob Connell had a great night, defeating Inman over three close sets, Carl Keegan over three and John Keegan over four. Stones and Connell won the doubles, beating Carl Keegan and Inman over four.

Ferrybridge B came out on 6-4 against C Station A.

Ferrybridge’s Neil Cooper lost to Keith Lumb over three sets but went on to beat Richard Fry over five sets and Marc Lumb over three.

Dave Cooper was Ferrybridge’s man of the match.

He beat Marc Lumb over three sets, Keith Lumb over four sets and Richard Fry over five sets.

Bob McNaught lost to Fry over three sets, narrowly to Marc Lumb over five sets and to Keith Lumb over four closely-fought sets. The Cooper brothers beat Keith Lumb and Fry in the doubles over four sets to give Ferrybridge the edge in a keenly-contested match.