Young angler Russ has plenty to carp about

YOUNGSTER Russ Roebuck showed older anglers how to catch fish in cold conditions on Fox pond at Pollington’s Viking Fishery on Sunday.

He won the latest match in Fryston AC’s winter series with 36lb 12oz of carp.

Wayne Mountain was second with 30lb 2oz and Roy Copley third with 27lb 11oz.

Steph Armitage won Saturday’s open match on Viking’s Deer pond.

Using bread and maggots, he landed 109lb 12oz of carp.

Shane Gibbins was second with 56lb, Rob Green third with 47lb 8oz and Dave Sawyer fourth with 35lb 1oz.

This Saturday’s open match is on Hawk pond. To book a place ring 01405 785206.