Young Featherstone weightlifters strike gold

Featherstone Weightlifting Club’s development and youth team competed in the NWL School Championships at Ellesmere Port and had a fantastic day, bringing back more medals and titles to add to their collection.

The day started with the boys under 10s where Oliver Tepper Hudson took the gold in the 40kg class and ended up with the highest technical points on the day to give him the overall best lifter medal as well as the under 10s title.

In the girls under 10s Chloe Hutchinson also had a great day with a new competition snatch personal best and took the gold medal in her group.

Lilly Rose Tepper lifted well with a new personal best in snatch and clean & jerk to take the gold in the girls 35kg class.

The next group was the boys under 12s and saw Mac Whitley take gold in his group with a new snatch personal best and with the highest possible technique score possible he took the overall best lifter as well.

Len Faca Sajic was in the boys under 15s representing the Featherstone club against 12 other boys in his group and he achieved a personal best in the snatch and clean & jerk to take gold in his group with a massive total that was 20kg above his nearest rival.

To conclude the day, Lea Saka Fajic, in the girls under 17s, took gold and she matched her previous competition best.

The club are proud of the children’s achievements and the hard work paid off on the day. Children’s development Olympic weightlifting concentrate on the technique and the youngsters’ technique shone out on the day with two best lifter awards.

The children train Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 5-6pm, at the back of the library and adults sessions run on the same days from 6-9pm. For more information you can contact on fb messenger or ring 07530977466.