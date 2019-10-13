Young Pontefract weightlifters Brad Eccles and Millie Goldspink bring back medals from British Championships

Pontefract weightlifters Brad Eccles and Millie Goldspink won medals at the British Age Group Championships in Birmingham.

It was a remarkable achievement after the duo only took up the sport just five months ago when the Body Design FIT Weightlifting Club was formed in Pontefract. Despite their inexperience thanks to their excellent fitness and training already in place with quality training by Si Longstaff and the other coaches at the gym they have made big strides already.

Brad finished third in the under 20s 61kg and was youngest in the age group by a year. He posted a 172kg total and has also recently broke a British under 20 clean and jerk record with a huge 101kg lift.

Millie also claimed bronze in the under 20s 59kg class despite being two years younger than the others. She posted a 126kg total personal best and has recently been selected for the GB regional youth squad where her club coach Martyn Riley is on the coaching team.

In November the club awaits more success with World Masters qualifier Sarah Eccles, Northern England Record holders Sam Towell, Sarah Green and their husbands, Scott Towell and Danny McFarlane, former English champion Sean Glover, World Bench press champion Ruta Lendraitiene and former European champion Martyn Riley competing at the English Championships in Milton Keynes.

Further ahead Brad and Millie along with Olivia Ainley and Connor McKay have qualified for the English Age Group championships in February.

Body Design run classes 4.30-6pm and 6pm-7pm Tuesdays and Thursdays and 10am-1pm Sundays. Anyone interested in a free taster session can contact Body Design at info@bodydesign121.com or by phone at 01977 277370 or 07976686135.