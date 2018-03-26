Ones to watch: all of the Yorkshire athletes competing in the Commonwealth Games

With the Commonwealth Games due to kick off on Australia's Gold Coast in just over a week's time and more than 6,600 athletes geared up to battle it out, it looks set to be 11 days of exciting sporting action.

Running from Wednesday 4 to Sunday 15 April, Team England will be hoping to sweep the medal table and among the team of over 400 athletes, Yorkshire has its fair share of representation.

Jack Laugher

The county has proved to be the home of some fearsome competitors over the years, with the likes of Jessica Ennis-Hill, Alistair and Jonny Brownlee, Nicola Adams and Lizzie Deignan being just a few of the athletes who have helped to put Yorkshire firmly on the map for world-class sport.

In the London 2012 Olympics Yorkshire placed 12th on the overall medal table, if regarded an independent country, finishing with seven gold medals, two silver and three bronze.

While in Rio 2016 Yorkshire amassed 14 medals, placing it in 17th position on the medal board, ahead of New Zealand, Canada and South Africa, among others.

In the last Commonwealth Games in Glasgow 2014, the county proved equally dominant having claimed a sixth place finish in the final medal tally and as 38 Yorkshire born athletes head out to the gold coast for this year's Games, it is expected 2018 will see similar successes.

Alistair and Jonathan Brownlee

From cyclists and divers, to badminton and beach volleyball players, here are all of the Yorkshire athletes you need to look out for during the Commonwealth Games:



Athletics

Adam Hague

Callum Hall

John Lane

Luke Cutts

Taylor Campbell

Alex Bell

Badminton

Gabby Addock

Marcus Ellis

Beach Volleyball

Jess Grimson

Boxing

Natasha Gale

Cycling

Katy Marchant

Adam Blythe

Thomas Stewart

Oliver Wood

Melissa Lowther

Annie Last

Diving

Jack Laugher

Alicia Blagg

Matty Lee

Lois Toulson

Jack Haslam

Ross Haslam

Gymnastics

Nile Wilson

Hockey

Barry Middleton

Netball

Natalie Haythornwaite

Shooting

David Binney

Squash

Nick Matthew OBE

Swimming

Eleanor Faulkner

Elizabeth Simmonds

Jarvis Parkinson

Joe Litchfield

Nick Grainger

Rosie Rudin

Table Tennis

Kim Daybell

Triathlon

Alistair Brownlee

Jonathan Brownlee

Jessica Learmonth

Weightlifting and Para-Powerlifting

Fraer Morrow