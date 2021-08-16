Adam Milner signs extension deal with Castleford Tigers

The 29-year-old from Wakefield came through the Tigers Academy before making his senior debut in Super League in July 2010 against Huddersfield Giants.

Milner has made over 250 appearances in the top-flight, featured in a Challenge Cup Final and a Grand Final, as well as lifting the League Leaders’ Shield in 2017.

“I’m buzzing to finally get my deal sorted,” Milner, who is enjoying his testimonial campaign, said.

Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com - 14/03/2021 - Rugby League - Adam Milner Testimonial - Hull KR v Castleford Tigers - Hull College Craven Park, Hull, England - Adam Milner is congratulated by Greg Minikin of Hull KR after his testimonial comes to a close.

“To remain a one-club man, which I really pride myself on, is a proud moment for myself and to get another two years at this fantastic club is something I hold really highly. I’m excited for what’s to come."

Milner has been a Tigers player for the entirety of Daryl Powell' s reign at the club, with the former Great Britain international set to move onto Warrington Wolves next year.

“He has taken my game to the next level, it’s not always been plain sailing with him, we’ve had our battles which he would probably say himself, but as a coach, there are not many coaches who can get the ultimate best out of your rugby career and I’m thankful for what he has done for me," continued Milner.

“In 2018 I got to represent my country which he had a massive helping hand in, along with him fellow coaching staff Ryan Sheridan and Danny Orr at the time, they did too. Everyone at this club has helped to get me to where I am.”

Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com - 17/07/2021 - Rugby League - Betfred Challenge Cup Final - Castleford Tigers v St Helens - Wembley Stadium, London, England - Castleford's Adam Milner is dejected after his side's loss to St Helens in the Betfred Challenge Cup final.

Although Powell will no longer be at Wheldon Road next year, he revealed he is pleased for both Milner and Castleford that the forward has signed a new contract extension.

The Castleford coach added: "Adam has been a great servant to the club and in my time at Cas, he has grown to be an international player, and he would want to do more of that. Hopefully, he can continue to grow.

“Anyone who makes it to a testimonial at a club has done an awesome job, and he is a quality player but also a great bloke. I’m really pleased for both him and the club that he’ll be staying longer.”

Incoming coach Lee Radford hailed Milner as an "important piece of the jigsaw" at Castleford, adding: “Adam has been a stalwart for Castleford for the last couple of years, a really important piece of the jigsaw. A local lad who is ingrained in the club by coming through the ranks.