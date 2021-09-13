Alex Foster set to leave Castleford Tigers when Super League season ends

Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com - 23/02/2021 - Rugby League - Betfred Super League - Castleford Media Day 2021 - The Mend-a-Hose Jungle, Castleford, England - Alex Foster.

The 27-year-old joined the Tigers on trial in 2017 before earning a two-year contract extension. In 2018, he signed another renewed deal which is now set to expire later this year.

Foster's time at Wheldon Road has been hampered by injury but he has helped Castleford reach the Challenge Cup Final and Super League Grand Final, as well as lifting the League Leaders’ Shield in 2017.

“Playing for this club has meant everything," he said.

"From the moment I came here to now, it has been incredible. I was welcomed with open arms and Stu Vause (Head Groundsman) was the first person I met, and he just put his arm around me and told me that I was going to enjoy myself here, and he wasn’t wrong.

“What I have accomplished in the time I have had here, I never thought I would. I thought I would never play Super League again after leaving Leeds in the early part of my career.

"The opportunity that this club has given me has been incredible.

“It has been one hell of a journey and I am so thankful to everyone involved, from the coaching staff to the fans, my teammates as well who have made my time here what it has been for me.”

The 27-year-old made his Super League debut with Leeds in 2013 and has also had spells at Featherstone Rovers and London Broncos.

He has made over 50 appearances for Castleford and continued: “One of the things that makes me most proud of what I have done here is that I have been able to come back from really bad injuries.

"They were injuries that some other players haven’t been able to come back from and have had to retire through. The help and support that I have had around me has been absolutely top class.

“I have never been around such an incredible group of human beings, they are all so supportive and are all fantastic in the different ways that make them themselves. It has been an absolute pleasure to be a part of this group. I’m going to miss them all.”

Castleford Tigers head coach Daryl Powell added: “After coming in as a trialist Fozzy quickly embedded himself into the club. The way he is as a guy, he’s pretty softly spoken but you put him out on the field, and he is a warrior. It’s unfortunate he had injuries to deal with, but he is great.

“Fozzy’s adaptability and versatility are two of his biggest strengths, you put him in the middle and he is awesome, he can really bottle up a middle with his tough defensive work, but then you can put him in the centre or back-row – he will play pretty much anywhere, he is that kind of guy.