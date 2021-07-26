Another Castleford Tigers fixture postponed due to Covid-19 issues

Castleford Tigers will not face Leigh Centurions on Thursday evening due to Covid-19 issues. Picture: Getty Images.

It is the second consecutive Castleford fixture that has been postponed after their match with Catalans Dragons last week was delayed due to Covid-19 issues.

A Super League statement read: "Covid protocols mean the postponement of next week’s Betfred Super League Round 16 fixtures involving St Helens and Castleford Tigers

"Under the RFL’s Covid-19 protocols, a team can apply to postpone a match if seven or more senior players are unavailable as a result of Covid-19 – either through positive tests or as close contacts.

"St Helens were due to host Huddersfield Giants in Round 16 on Wednesday 28 July, while Castleford Tigers were scheduled to visit Leigh Centurions the following evening.

"More than seven of the top 25 players at both St Helens and Castleford were recently required to isolate following either positive Covid tests or as close contacts, forcing the postponements of the scheduled Round 15 matches against Hull KR and Catalans Dragons respectively.