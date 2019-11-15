Asia Harris adds British crown to title successes

British champion: Asia Harris.

Asia, 14, has now added the 2019 British Closed Championships crown to her list of successes after winning the girls U15s title in Nottingham .

The Pontefract youngster was in top form throughout the tournament and was able to dominate all her matches, only dropping one game all tournament – in the final which she won 9-11, 11-9, 11-3, 11-8 against Hampshire’s Amelie Haworth.