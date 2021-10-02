Big turnout for Pontefract Athletics Club presentations

Track and field award winners with the trophies they received at Pontefract Athletics Club's annual presentation night. Picture: Duncan Fraser

The presentations were held at Pontefract RUFC and were made in respect of achievements in 2020 as the originally scheduled awards event had been deferred from February because of Covid.

Conor Harrison won the Men’s Road Running Grand Prix award for Division One with Alice Smith winning the Ladies Division One Grand Prix.

Alan Boyd and Danielle Wilson were the Division Two Road Running Grand Prix winners with Tom McMaster and Jean Waite winning Division Three and James Todd and Janet Mitchell winning Division Four.

Road runners award winners with the trophies they received at Pontefract Athletics Club's annual presentation night. Picture: Rich Lord

Todd also received the award for Most Improved Road Runner in 2020.

Christine McCarthy was the Ladies Marathon Runner of the Year and she was also the Road Running Rankings winner, which is an award made by taking into account the World Masters Athletics age grading calculations. Scott Daly was runner-up in this category, but won the Cyril Jones Athlete of the Year award, which is given to the person considered to be the club’s best all-round athlete across the three disciplines of road running, cross country and track and field.

Jack Holmes was the Male Junior Track and Field Athlete of the Year and Niamh Atkinson was the Female Junior Track and Field Athlete of the Year.

Will Carter was the Male Senior Track and Field Athlete of the Year and Madison Toddington was the Most Improved Track and Field Athlete.

The Pontefract club held a series of three races in Pontefract Park during 2020 over a distance of 5K. Conor Harrison was the overall winner of the men’s series with Alice Smith winning the ladies section.

Elliot Prentice won the U15/U17 boys series of races with Alice Dolman taking the award for U15/U17 girls. Elliot also received an award for winning the club’s 1500m Handicap Race.

Julian Rutkowski won the U11/U13 boys 2K series with Trudie Robson and Emily Kelly joint winners of the U11/U13 girls 2K series.

Cross Country Runner of the Year awards went to Scott Daly (senior men’s), Faye Lightowler (senior ladies), Elliot Prentice (junior boys) and Alana Reveley (junior girls).

Age group winners in the club’s Cross Country Championships at the Kings School in September, 2020 were: U11 Boys - Julian Rutkowski and Leon Hunt; U13 Girls - Trudie Robson; U13 Boys - Tom Shinkins; U15 Girls - Alice Dolman; U17 Ladies - Niamh Atkinson; U17 Men - Elliot Prentice; Senior Ladies - Janet Mitchell; Senior Men - Conor Harrison.

Trophy winners in the club’s Track and Field Championships, held at the Dorothy Hyman Sports Centre in October, 2020 were Julian Rutkowski, Leon Hunt, Francesca Ward, Alana Reveley, Trudie Robson, Jessica Lilley, Madison Toddington, Archie Fraser, Katie Kelly, Alice Dolman, Evie Robson, Callum Eastwood, Jack Holmes, Harrison Carter, Niamh Atkinson, Eleanor Birden, Rebecca Martin and Elliot Prentice.

At the conclusion, Pontefract Athletics Club held a raffle. A total of £104 was raised and this amount will be donated to the Candlelighters charity.

Three members of the Pontefract club were selected to represent England in the veterans international against the Celtic nations at Richmond Park. Christine McCarthy was the winner of the ladies over 60 half marathon in 1:33:52. Faye Lightowler finished third in the ladies over 40 half marathon in 1:21:42. Rebecca Winter came third in the ladies over 35 10K 36:56 then competed in the Richmond Park Half Marathon Open Meeting the following day, winning the ladies race in 1:20:37.

In the Vale of York Half Marathon Alan Boyd set new club records for men over 60 and over 55 with a time of 1:33:19. Alice Smith clocked 1:28:42 and Chris Pratchett 1:28:46.

In the last West Yorkshire Track and Field League fixture at Cleckheaton, Jack Holmes won the U15 Boys high jump, setting a league record of 1.80m.