Castleford Tigers appoint two new coaches for 2022

Castleford Tigers have appointed two new coaches for the 2022 season. Picture: Allan McKenzie\SWpix.com.

Tigers have also appointed England Community Lions coach Rob Nickolay as education and development Manager.

As well as his first team role, Wilson will be heavily involved with the club’s coaching, youth and pathways programmes, working alongside the Castleford Tigers Foundation.

He said: “I know what Castleford is all about and I’m really looking forward to joining, sharing my experience and making an impact.

“With Lee Radford coming as head coach and all the other good people that work there, it’s really exciting what the future will hold.”

Nickolay has previously been on the staff at Hull KR and Hull FC and, like Wilson, will work closely alongside head of youth performance Darren Higgins to expand player and development pathways.

“It’s exciting to see the direction and the way the club is going,” Nickolay said.

“It’s like we are on the cusp of something and it will be a great journey, I’m sure.

Radford said: “We want to produce as many young kids coming through the ranks as we possibly can.