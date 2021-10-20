Castleford Tigers full-back Niall Evalds in line to make full England debut

Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com - 28/03/2021 - Rugby League - Betfred Super League Round 1 - Castleford Tigers v Warrington Wolves - Emerald Headingley Stadium, Leeds, England - Niall Evalds.

Evalds, who won the 2021 Lance Todd Trophy in the Challenge Cup Final at Wembley, is in line for his first full England cap after previously representing England Knights.

McShane earned his first senior England cap against the Combined Nations All Stars in June and will be seeking to hold onto his spot as Wane’s first-choice hooker.

There’s a first call-up for Hull KR’s half-back Jordan Abdull while three-time Super League champions St Helens have five players in the squad.

Wane is unable to call upon his Australia-based contingent as well as being without captain Sam Tomkins.

“Things are always going to be fluid up to a point with form and injuries, but I’m more than happy that we have the players to get the job done,” said Wane.

“Every player is in on merit and they know what’s expected of them. Each one is a credit to their club, they have adapted themselves well at training and bring a very positive mindset.

“There’s no doubt it’s going to be tough. Catalans Dragons players dominate the French squad and their fans are fanatical. We’ll work hard in training this week and we’ll be raring to go come game day. The players are ready to do England proud.”

France versus England will be shown live on the BBC on Saturday and will form part of an international double-header also featuring the England Women’s team against their French counterparts.

Three Castleford Tigers Women players have been named in the England squad for the fixture with France, which will kick off at midday.

Tigers players Tara-Jane Stanley, Hollie Dodd and Emma Lumley are all included as head coach Craig Richards said: “I’m delighted we have been able to name a host of new names in our squad to take on France.