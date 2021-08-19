Castleford Tigers keen to extend proud derby record against Wakefield Trinity

Nathan Massey. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Castleford have dominated the fixture in recent years and extended their unbeaten run against Trinity to 15 games with an 18-12 win at Belle Vue earlier this year.

Massey, who was born in Wakefield, has played over 250 games for Castleford and is delighted that the game will be played in front of an unrestricted crowd.

Fans were present when the Tigers beat Wakefield in June but supporters were only allowed through the turnstiles at limited capacity.

Saturday’s meeting will be the first derby clash at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle since February 2020.

“We don’t really speak about it, I know they have not beaten us for a fair bit of time,” said Massey of Castleford’s recent record over Wakefield.

“I don’t know what it is. Myself, I am from Wakefield, and Adam Milner and Oliver Holmes are as well and we love playing in these derbies.

“I am just happy that fans are completely back for these ones because they mean a lot to us.

“Wakefield have come close to beating us a couple of times - when we played them earlier this year it was like that.

“It is a record we don’t want to lose, so we will be wary of them this week.”

Castleford’s hopes of finishing in the top six looked all but lost two weeks ago but wins away to Leeds Rhinos and St Helens - their first in the league for 31 years - have thrust them back into contention.

“This week is massive for us. Looking at the run-in, we have got a few home games in there,” Massey continued.

“We just need to keep chalking wins off and then the table will take of itself hopefully.

“We probably need a few results to go our way but fingers crossed we can keep winning and get into that top six.”

Massey does not believe Wakefield will need any extra motivation for the derby clash but is expecting them to be full of confidence after they recorded a much-needed win over Warrington Wolves last weekend.

It was Trinity’s first outing since former head coach Chris Chester was sacked following a run of five-straight defeats.

Willie Poching has been appointed as interim head coach at Trinity and Massey added: “You can’t say they will be more up for it as players always are up for the derbies.

“They have had that change in personnel and are coming into the game after a decent win over Warrington.