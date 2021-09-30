Castleford Tigers launch new-look membership scheme for 2022

Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com - 17/07/2021 - Rugby League - Betfred Challenge Cup Final - Castleford Tigers v St Helens - Wembley Stadium, London, England - Castleford Tigers fans

‘Cas Forever’ memberships will allow fans to spread the cost of a season ticket over the course of 12 months. A setup cost of £12 is taken with the first payment for all the memberships set on one standing order, not per member, with prices per month then varying for adults, concessions, juniors and families.

“People’s payment methods have changed. It is much easier to justify buying it on a monthly basis rather than it all coming out of your bank account in one go,” explained the club’s media and marketing manager Tom Maguire.

“Usually memberships launch in the lead up to Christmas and it is then another big spend when the season doesn’t start until February. We thought it was about time we looked at a monthly model to let people spread the cost and we have been able to achieve that.”

Fans do not need to renew their memberships as the rolling 12-month payment will continue each season.

Maguire added: “The idea is that it is hassle free. There is the option to opt out but we knew it was a good way to make it easier for our hardcore fans.”