Castleford Tigers' Paul McShane's impresses Shaun Wane on England debut

Paul McShane pictured at England training last week. Picture: Paul Currie\SWpix.com.

McShane earned his first England cap as the national side lost 26-24 to the Combined Nations All Stars in Warrington.

McShane produced one of the moments of the match as he showed remarkable pace to chase down Jermaine McGillvary late in the first half.

“McShane was good and did a good job and I thought Reece Lyne was another one who played well,” said Wane.

“But Macca trained well this week and I have really enjoyed being with the players this week.

"They know more about me and I know more about them. We will all benefit from that.”

Wane took plenty of positives from England’s defeat and feels his side are now better prepared for this autumn’s World Cup.

“There are loads of positives, we played tough. I thought we could have played smarter, if we had played smarter we could have won the game,” reflected Wane.