Castleford Tigers prepare for "make or break" fixture against Hull FC

Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com - 16/07/2021 - Rugby League - Betfred Challenge Cup Final 2021 - Castleford Captains Run - Wembley Stadium, London, England - Castleford's coach Daryl Powell interviewed after their captain's run session at Wembley.

Three successive victories have revived the Tigers’ hopes of qualifying for Betfred Super League’s top-six, but every game from now on is effectively a must-win, beginning at Hull FC this evening.

“We play Hull away and then Wigan at home in our next two games,” coach Daryl Powell, whose team are eighth in the table, noted.

“If we can win those we are in the battle, I think. We’ve just got to keep going, one game at a time.

“We know they are all tough, but we have hit a little bit of form.”

Hull are another side whose play-offs chances are in the balance and Powell admitted tonight is a “big game”.

He said: “We’ve got five games left now and we’ve broken them up and focused on a couple of blocks.

“This will be a tough game, but we are getting used to tough games. We’ve been to Leeds and St Helens and Hull are a difficult team.

“They’ve got a lot of their strike players back and we know we’ll have to be at our best to win that one.”

Tigers found themselves hanging on at the end of last Saturday’s 23-18 win over Wakefield Trinity, after leading 23-6 with half an hour remaining.

Powell described their second half performance as “terrible”, but insisted he “won’t worry about that too much”.

The Tigers boss stressed: “We’ll try and move past that and if we do more of what we did in the first half we will be okay.”