Castleford Tigers sign Challenge Cup winner on two-year contract from Leeds Rhinos

Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com - 15/04/2021 - Rugby League - Betfred Super League - Leeds Rhinos v Wigan Warriors - Emerald Headingley Stadium, Leeds, England - Leeds’ Alex Sutcliffe.

The 22-year-old has become an adept second-rower and centre after coming through the Leeds Rhinos Academy system.

He has enjoyed successful loan spells at Featherstone Rovers and has gone on to represent the Rhinos at Super League level.

The Wakefield-born player was part of the Leeds side that won the Challenge Cup at Wembley in 2020.

“I can’t wait, I am really looking forward to it and I’m itching to get going. I can’t wait to get in and meet all the lads and have a big 2022,” he said.

“I have always admired how Castleford play and I love the fans there. I love how vocal they are especially down at Cas with the fans being so close to the pitch because it is like having an extra man on the field. The fans are such a big part of it, for me.

“I have been the 18th man a few times and it is an intimidating place to go. It makes a massive difference with how loud they are.”

Lee Radford is poised to take over at Castleford from the 2022 campaign and Sutcliffe is eager to work with the two-time Challenge Cup winning coach.

“He obviously was a really good player. I like everything with the way he sets things out, so I can’t wait for him to take me under his wing and make me a physically tough player,” added Sutcliffe.

“Personally, I prefer the second-row position because you are more involved and more in the nitty gritty stuff. I don’t mind a bit of physicality. I pride my game on it especially in my defence.”

Radford added: “I’m surprised we had the opportunity to pick Alex up, he is a fantastic young player that can flip between second row and centre, but I would love for him to nail down a second-row spot.

"I think he has all the physical attributes and the skillset to be able to play there. If you go at him, he’ll whack you because he’s got a shot on him as well.