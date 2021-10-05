Castleford Tigers sign versatile forward from Hull Kingston Rovers

Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com - 23/04/2021 - Rugby League - Betfred Super League Round 4 - Hull KR v Leeds Rhinos - Hull College Craven Park, Hull, England - Hull KR's George Lawler.

The 26-year-old has spent his entire career with the Robins, since scoring on debut against Widnes Viking back in 2015.

He is the club’s longest-serving player, helping them back into the top flight in 2017 and was a key part of this season’s team that reached the Super league play-offs.

“I’m really excited, I’ve been at Hull KR for six/seven years and loved my time, and to now come to Castleford I’m really looking forward to it, linking up with Radders (Lee Radford) and I think the signings that we’ve made are exciting,” said the versatile forward.

“I’ve spoke to a couple of boys who’ve worked under Lee, there has been nothing but positive things. The sort of style of play he played suits me too, so I’m looking forward to working with him.

"I think this year has been the best year that I’ve been at KR, rugby-wise, but I’m looking forward to a new challenge with Cas and I’m sure we can do good things as well.”

Lawler is one of six new signings to join Castleford ahead of the 2022 campaign.

He added: “The style that Kenny Edwards and Alex Sutcliffe play, I think it’s going to be nice to join up with them, as well as the rest of the boys, and see how they all play and then bring my bit to the team.

"I can’t wait to play in front of the Cas fans, wear the jersey with pride and passion, and do my bit.”

Of Lawler’s arrival, Radford said: “You look at the honesty and hard work you get from the players here at Castleford Tigers, players like Nathan Massey and what he brings to the table, George is exactly the same.