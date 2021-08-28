Championship best for Pontefract high jumper Holmes

Record breaker: Jack Holmes, who became the first athlete from the Pontefract Athletics Club to set a championship best performance in the county championships.

Jack won the gold medal in the under 15s boys high jump and in doing so added a massive 11 centimetres to the championship best performance with a clearance of 1.91 metres.

This improved his own club record, he is now ranked first in the UK in his age group and is the first athlete from the Pontefract club to hold a championship best performance in the county championships.

Faye Calvert was also in excellent form in the Yorkshire Championships, winning the gold medal in the senior ladies discus with a throw of 33.16m.

First Place: Jack Holmes stands on top of the medal podium at the county championships.

She also won the bronze medal in the hammer with 41.83m and was fourth in the shot putt with 9.32m.

Harrison Carter won the silver medal in the under 15s boys hammer with 24.87m. He was fourth in the discus with 22.70m and sixth in the shot putt with 8.70m.

Archie Fraser was seventh in the shot putt, just one centimetre behind Harrison with 8.69m. Niamh Atkinson won the silver medal in the under 17s ladies hammer with a throw of 28.11m.

Eleanor Birden won a bronze in the under 20s ladies 100m hurdles with 19.64 seconds.

This gave the Pontefract club a total of six medals at the championships (two gold, two silver and two bronze).

Eleanor was also fourth in the 400m hurdles, setting a club record for under 20 and senior ladies with 81.38 seconds. She also recorded a personal best in the triple jump to finish fourth with 9.84m and was fifth in the long jump with 4.59m.

A week earlier in the Northern Athletics Championships at Hull, Jack Holmes won gold in the under 15s boys high jump with a clearance of 1.78m, despite having returned from holiday only two days previously.

Francesca Ward finished eighth in the final of the U13s girls 200m in 30.67 after winning her heat in 30.08 seconds. She also finished third in her heat of the 100m in 14.91 seconds. Emily Kelly was sixth in her heat in 16.12 seconds.

Katie Kelly was sixth in a competitive heat one of the U15s girls 800m, setting a club record of 2:32.74.