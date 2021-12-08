Ex-Wakefield Trinity and Hull KR forward joins Featherstone Rovers
Featherstone Rovers have further bolstered their forward pack for the 2022 Championship campaign with the signing of former Super League player Kyle Trout.
The 30-year-old spent last season playing for French side Limoux Grizzlies and second-tier outfit Newcastle Thunder. He had spells at Post Office Road in 2014 and 2015, on dual registration from Wakefield Trinity.
He has played for a number of clubs during his career, including Dewsbury Rams and Batley Bulldogs. He played for Hull KR in the top flight but left the club at the end of the 2020 season.
Trout is another strong addition to Featherstone’s squad for next year, with the club having already signed former NRL centre Joey Leilua and ex-Castleford Tigers forward Jesse Sene-Lefao.
Leigh Centurions duo pair Ben Hellewell and Matty Wildie have also signed on the dotted line while Leeds Rhinos winger Luke Briscoe has returned to the club. Brandon Pickersgill has made the switch from Bradford Bulls while York City Knights half-back Morgan Smith has also joined.
Australian Bayley Gill recently penned a deal with Rovers, as they look to earn promotion after losing the 2021 Million Pound Game.