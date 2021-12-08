Ex-Wakefield Trinity and Hull KR forward joins Featherstone Rovers

Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com - 14/02/2020 - Rugby League - Betfred Super League - Leeds Rhinos v Hull KR - Emerald Headingley Stadium, Leeds, England - Kyle Trout.

The 30-year-old spent last season playing for French side Limoux Grizzlies and second-tier outfit Newcastle Thunder. He had spells at Post Office Road in 2014 and 2015, on dual registration from Wakefield Trinity.

He has played for a number of clubs during his career, including Dewsbury Rams and Batley Bulldogs. He played for Hull KR in the top flight but left the club at the end of the 2020 season.

Trout is another strong addition to Featherstone’s squad for next year, with the club having already signed former NRL centre Joey Leilua and ex-Castleford Tigers forward Jesse Sene-Lefao.

Leigh Centurions duo pair Ben Hellewell and Matty Wildie have also signed on the dotted line while Leeds Rhinos winger Luke Briscoe has returned to the club. Brandon Pickersgill has made the switch from Bradford Bulls while York City Knights half-back Morgan Smith has also joined.