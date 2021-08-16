Featherstone Rovers 44 York City Knights 14: Craig Hall inspires hosts to victory

VICTORY: Featherstone Rovers 44-14 York City Knights. Picture: Dec Hayes Photography

In a nip-and-tuck affair, York led twice during the first half but failed to register any points in the second 45 minutes as Rovers opened up an unassailable lead.

Hall’s four-try haul saw him surpass 200 career tries, with 23 of those coming in a Featherstone shirt.

“You don’t do it for records or personal achievements, it is just good to get the win,” said Hall.

VICTORY: Featherstone Rovers 44-14 York City Knights. Picture: Dec Hayes Photography

“We were a bit scratchy in the first half but we got through it in the second. It is great to come from behind against a great team.”

It took two minutes for the first try to arrive as former Super League player Ben Jones-Bishop scored in the corner before doubling his tally with a second try four minutes later.

Neither try was converted as Rovers hit back through Ben Blackmore before James Harrison barged through the York defence to put the home side ahead.

Matty Marsh regained the lead for the Knights just after the half hour but Alex Walker restored the home side’s advantage before the interval with a well-taken try as he collected Dane Chisholm’s high kick.

VICTORY: Featherstone Rovers 44-14 York City Knights. Picture: Dec Hayes Photography

Walker added his second try five minutes into the second half but it was Hall who would take the headlines.

He scored his first try of the evening with 23 minutes to play which saw him move past 1700 career points in what was the 200th try of his professional career.

Just after the hour mark, Hall had completed his hat-trick as he scored twice inside five minutes. The utility player was not done there as he rounded off a dominant second-half display with a fourth try 10 minutes from time.

Hall recently signed a contract extension which will keep him at the club until the end of the 2023 campaign.

“I am comfortable in a number of positions and wherever the coach decides to play me I will do my best,” he added.

“I am really enjoying it here. I have been doing some community stuff which I am enjoying so I am having a good time on and off the pitch.

“I missed the Widnes game with isolation during the week but touch wood there will be no injuries that stop me in the next two years.”

Head coach James Webster praised Hall’s versatility following his four-try display, adding: “He has been good, he can play various positions which is fantastic for us.